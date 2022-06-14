Rockingham Feeder Cattle Association hosting annual meeting on June 21

The Rockingham Feeder Cattle Association is hosting its annual meeting on Tuesday, June 21 at 6 p.m. at the Weyers Cave Community Center.

The program will include a business meeting, BBQ dinner, and program featuring Brandon Reeves, executive director of Virginia Cattlemen’s Association.

Reeves will provide an update on many new and exciting things going on at VCA.

The 2022 Kenny Rodeffer scholarship winner will be also announced.

The dinner is free to each consignor and one guest with a $10 per person charge for each additional guest.

RSVP to the Augusta County Extension Office at (540)245-5750 or email at [email protected] by 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 16.

