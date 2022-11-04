Menu
rockingham county serious injuries in crash into river in port republic
News

Rockingham County: Serious injuries in crash into river in Port Republic

Chris Graham
Published:
port republic crash
Photo: Rockingham County Fire & Rescue

A vehicle crashed off the bridge crossing the South Fork of the Shenandoah River in Port Republic Thursday night, resulting in life-threatening injuries for the driver.

Crews from Grottoes Fire, Grottoes Rescue, Rockingham County Fire & Rescue as well as members of the Rockingham County Technical Rescue Team worked together to access, stabilize, extricate, and transfer the patient to Pegasus helicopter and eventually to UVA Medical Center.

Chris Graham

