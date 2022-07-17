Rockbridge Count: Interstate 81 ramp paving starting Monday
Motorists should expect overnight traffic restrictions at two Interstate 81 interchanges in Rockbridge County beginning the night of Monday, July 18, due to paving operations. The work is taking place at I-81 exit 205 (Raphine/Steeles Tavern) and I-81 exit 191, the junction with Interstate 64.
Monday through Thursday nights (July 18-21) from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., motorists merging onto northbound I-81 from Route 606 (Raphine Road) will not have access to the acceleration lane, and must yield to interstate traffic. During those times, the northbound I-81 right lane will also be closed between mile marker 204.8 and 205.5.
Wednesday and Thursday nights, July 20-21, the ramp from northbound I-81 to westbound I-64 at exit 191 near Lexington is scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Detours will be in place.
The ramp closures at I-81 exit 205 are part of a $4.7 million project designed to reduce traffic congestion and enhance safety. The project includes ramp extensions, turn lanes, shoulder widening and turning-radius improvements. Additional information is found at www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/rockbridge_county_-_route_606_at_i-81_exit_205.asp.
All work is weather permitting.