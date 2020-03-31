Richmond Performing Arts Alliance introduces Legends At Home

The Richmond Performing Arts Alliance introduced Tuesday its new Legends at Home series, featuring streamed performances from your favorite RVA artists.

Performances will be streamed on the RPAA Facebook event page each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon and 7 p.m.

RPAA will kick off the first week of the Legends at Home series with Richmond legends:

Desirée Roots on Wednesday, April 1st

Anthony Cosby-Knowles on Friday, April 3rd

These performances will be streaming on Facebook @RPAAlliance and the RPAA website at rpaalliance.com/rpaa-live-streaming-event.

Additional Richmond Legends will include Georgia Rogers Farmer, Debra Wagoner, Cathy Motley-Fitch, Susan Greenbaum and Audra Honaker.

And, to provide employment for these artists as we all practice social distancing, RPAA has created the “Performing Artist Support Program,” and created an online fundraising campaign that will support RPAA and the artists hired for Legends at Home.

Supporters can make a donation here.

