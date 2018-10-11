Report: Jennifer Wexton raises $2.6M for 10th District campaign in third quarter of 2018

Jennifer Wexton’s congressional campaign will report having raised over $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2018. The figure doubles the largest previous quarterly fundraising amount for a congressional race in Virginia’s 10th District, set by incumbent Barbara Comstock, who raised $1.3 million in Q3 of 2014, according to data from the Federal Election Commission accessed at ProPublica.

Wexton’s fundraising haul came from over 14,000 individual donors, with an average individual contribution of $54, and none came from corporate PAC money.

“These numbers confirm that the energy that we’ve seen in volunteers knocking on doors is also reflected in people making donations, most of them small, to help spread the message that Jennifer Wexton is the best choice to represent Virginia’s Tenth District,” said Wexton campaign spokesman Aaron Fritschner. “The broad grassroots support for Jennifer Wexton means her campaign will have the resources to compete all the way to the end of the race, and is more proof that voters prefer Jennifer’s independent voice to Barbara Comstock’s record of voting with Donald Trump 98% of the time.”

