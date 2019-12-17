REALTOR® Rives Bailey honored with CAAR Second 2019 Good Neighbor Award

Rives Bailey, REALTOR® with Montague, Miller & Co., is the recipient of the CAAR Second 2019 Good Neighbor Award, sponsored by Hal Johnson of Guaranteed Rate.

The Good Neighbor Award program highlights local REALTORS® who dedicate significant time and interest to projects that make a lasting impact on our communities.

Bailey has been volunteering with The Arc of the Piedmont, an organization that provides services to people with intellectual and development disabilities, for five years.

“He has been a valuable part of the organization. He has served as a Board member, and most recently as our Board Chair. He has been very instrumental in getting us into our new building on Rose Hill Drive, that we are very, very pleased with,” said John Santoski, Executive Director of The Arc of the Piedmont.

A $500 donation was made to The Arc of the Piedmont in Bailey’s name.

Visit www.caar.com for a corresponding video (CAAR production with Coogan Videography).

