Real estate property assessments under way in Albemarle County

Albemarle County is working to increase the quality of real estate data for residential properties to improve the accuracy of real estate assessments.

These inspections are a normal part of the assessment process and occur on approximately 20 percent of properties annually. This means that the county intends to visit 8,000+ properties this year.

Onsite inspections are needed to ensure that property information on-file with Albemarle County is accurate and up to date. The inspections are of the exterior of buildings on the property.

Staff completing the assessments will have county IDs and be driving vehicles marked with the Albemarle County seal. The inspectors will be knocking on doors to let the residents know that they are there and in some cases, ask specific questions about basement finish or other general details where needed. If the resident does not answer the door, the inspector will continue with their review of the exterior property.

Residents should call the Albemarle County Police Department if they see any suspicious activity.

