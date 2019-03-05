Rating of the best wedding website builders of 2019

Do you need the best wedding website builders for your wedding website? Stay on this post to find out the best and all the tad bits of information about them.

Immediately after your engagement, top on your wedding checklist is to get wedding the website builders. Wedding websites will play a role in making updates about the wedding easier. Guests will also be on the lookout for it, the minute you announce that you’re getting married. So, if you’re going to create, work with only the best wedding websites!

There are lots of builders from the list to choose from, with paid and free wedding websites topping the list. We helped you with the heavy lifting already by sorting out the best. Stay glued to this post to pick from Our list of top 10 wedding websites.

What Are Wedding Websites For?

With more couple enjoying the ease of the best wedding websites, demand is on the increase. A lot of couples customize these websites to suit their personalities. Some of them even burden the websites with managing their budgets. This is how easy life has become.

Free and paid wedding websites can do so many things to make your wedding planning easier. From sharing information with guests instead of making calls or spending on stationery. This is a way to save time and money. However, it is important to take wedding website reviews before you launch. We will get there, but first, we have to know what wedding websites are for.

Wedding websites are for communication with guests on wedding proceedings and adjustments. These include dates, time, venue, dress codes, and program, and more.

You may also drop the details to your bridal party in an exclusive section on invite only.

A place to share wedding videos and photos with those who could not make it to your wedding.

A place to provide maps, hotel and destination arrangement.

That is the RSVP point for guests who are internet savvy.

Guests can even hook up in the chat corner.

Here, the couple will drop their pre-wedding loved up photos and biographies.

This is a place to profile your wedding vendors.

Some custom made top wedding websites provide registry and budget management tools. This makes it easier for couples to plan and guests to shop for wedding gifts.

All the above mentioned and more are the many benefits of starting a wedding website.

10 Best Wedding Website Builders of 2019

The main reason why you should make a wedding website is to disseminate information. This is without wasting stationery or time. Wedding website builders should either be stylish, functional, and easy to set up. Anything contrary is a total waste of everyone’s time. As such, we will look at the top wedding website examples for 2019. Whether free or paid, depending on your budget, you’d get what you want.

Over 25million couples and counting used this website to plan their weddings. The knot has a wedding planning website, magazines, apps, and books. This is one of the best free wedding websites that integrates all your planning tools into one place.

It is fast, effective and easy to set up. It accommodates your registry where guests can get you gifts. If you want cash, the knot allows third-party retail registries. There is also the Knot Newlywed fund. Track your RSVPs and notify guests on the Mobile App.

It has over 160 design templates and a full wedding planning service. The downside is that there are no extra fun features. There are limits to the site editing options and customization. You also must use the site planning tools. But for free, the Knot is so awesome.

This site offers so much for free and is an ideal wedding website for couples on a budget. You can create your own downloadable wedding app. The customization options are much, and you can import guest lists and send them app notifications. You will also find matching invitations on the wedding website. The wedding website reviews are great.

You can share timeline photos, and it’s free, but not without a few downsides. Some of which include, its inability to handle many events. There is also the fact that you will add your registries manually. Again, it has no wedding planning tools.

For the best wedding website builder with a downloadable app, choose Appy couple. This app will help guests with maps to the venue straight from their smartphones. This website and its app are not only fanciful but functional. The features are interactive and you can import your guest lists.

You will be able to sort out these guest lists and track them neatly. This is because they’re custom RSVP forms. This website can handle many events without crashing. You can split events into a private invite only sections. This way, only guests you want at a particular part of your wedding will see the invite.

You can share videos and live stream your wedding, but for a fee. The boutique plan is $49, while the luxury plan is $149. But it is worth it, as it has over 500 exotic themes designed by experts. The app is also elegant and customizable.

With all the good points, this app isn’t budget friendly. And for guests to use it, they must download the app. There are limitations to the wedding planning tools.

If you need wedding websites that will connect you to vendors, it is Wedding Wire. You can set your budget, scout venues as organize seating charts here. You can also integrate these tools into the website.

You have privacy settings, logistics management, flight and hotel features on it. This website has over 400 templates and a Full arsenal of planning tools. You can also create a playlist or song requests on it.

The website is free, even though its designs are less fanciful. It is also known for wedding planning than the couple’s website.

This is one of the best wedding websites to use for wedding planning. It is luxurious with elegant and fashionable templates. Couples who want a unique and outstanding website opt for this. The RSVP forms are well customized, and Mad Libs are efficient. Song requests are possible, and accommodation feature present.

You also have matching print invitations. The downsides are that it’s pricey; at $35/month or $240/year. Not for the budget conscious couple. It is also time-consuming to set up and lacks functional features.

This is a wedding website designed by multiple artists from all over the globe. An expert crowdsourced designed marketplace. Minted is the hub of astonishing designs in stationery, décor, and templates. Minted is cheap and the designs are unique. The features are functional, but to get them is for a fee of $20 for a one-time premium.

The basic plan is free, but lacks wedding planning tools and has only a few customizable options.

This is an all-purpose platform and not specific for weddings. Its drag and drop tools make it easy for even the amateur to navigate. You can also edit the website without any coding experience. Out of over 500 themes, only 20 are wedding related because it’s not for couples. It is customizable though, but not ideal for couples who want all their plans in one place.

Another factor is the distracting add pop-ups on the free package. This makes couples opt for the $11/month plan. It also has no wedding planning tools.

This is a wedding website builder that is multipurpose. Its drag and drop features help couples editing pre-made templates easily. There is the RSVP manager, automatic registry integration, and photo storage gallery. To enjoy this wedding website, you will pay $12/month to get more features.

Mind you, you’d also pay for things you may never need or use. Features like e-commerce and blogging platforms. There are no free plans here at all, and it is less easy to use.

High end and luxury best defines Zola. It has an endless registry with over 500,000 items in materials and cash funds. It is one of the best wedding websites with wedding checklist and hundreds of templates. You will also find planning tools suite, vendor search features, and your dream registry. There are multiple RSVP options, and you can have the most of your plans in one place.

The most complaints on wedding website reviews are that the registry is costly. Again, guests cannot search for accommodation from the website, as it’s not integrated.

Altogether, it costs $14.95 to get a custom domain name.

If you don’t need gifts, but experiences and cash donations, this is your stop. Guests can easily pay straight into your PayPal account. It also has so much wedding features that are useful and important. There are maps to help guests get to your wedding venue. You can create a wedding agenda, RSVP and virtual guest book. There is a feature to create collaborative playlists, share pictures, and videos.

This wedding website has free vendors and venue search tools. It also has a table arrangement creator, and guest management options.

It is free, great and easy to use. The downside is that only 50 design choices are available. Again, processing monetary gifts can take days and even weeks.

Wedding website builders are lifesavers for millennials and couples who want to save. This is another way to add your personal touch to your wedding planning. You can opt for either paid or free wedding websites. All you need is to make out a list of the most important features you need. It is also important to decide how much you’re willing to spend on a website. While some are pricey, others are free, easy to use or budget friendly. But each has a uniqueness to them. We give you the top 10 wedding websites. Make your pick and have a blast.

