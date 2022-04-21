R.W. Bowman named new commissioner of Valley League

The Valley League has named R.W. Bowman league commissioner and president.

Bowman spent 30 years in law enforcement with the Woodstock Police Department, and had served on the board of directors of the Woodstock River Bandits since 2003. He was the team’s general manager for 12 years, and served as an assistant to the commissioner under Bruce Alger for two years.

Bowman is also a member of the American Baseball Coaches Association.

Bowman and his wife, Marsha, live in Edinburg.

“I am very excited to be the commissioner/president of the Valley Baseball League and look forward to bringing quality, fan-friendly baseball to all our ballparks.”

Bowman has moved quickly into his new role, adding a 12th team to the league, the Culpeper Cavaliers, which are set to begin play in 2023.

The Valley League begins its 2022 summer season on June 2.

