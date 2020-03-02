Public meeting scheduled for South River recreation access
Augusta County is hosting a public meeting on Tuesday, March 25, to solicit ideas from residents on improving access to the South River.
The meeting will be held at the Crimora Community Center from 5-7 p.m.
Brief presentations will take place around 5:15 p.m. and 6 p.m., and citizens are encouraged to drop in as they are able.
Those interested in fishing and boating the South River are invited to attend, hear about the projects at Crimora Park and Dooms Crossing, and give feedback.
Augusta County received grants for two projects through the DuPont Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration (NRDAR) settlement to improve access to the South River.
The two grants, both in the amount of $100,000, will go towards the projects at Crimora Park and Dooms Crossing.
“It is so important to hear what the public would like to see done in these two areas. This information is vital to guide the forward development of both access points,” said Nick Grow, program coordinator for Augusta County Parks and Recreation.
The project at Crimora Park will focus on improvement of current river access. This meeting will give citizens the chance to review staff concepts and provide input.
The Dooms Crossing river access project will be a second phase as the county previously received funding through the DuPont NRDAR settlement to stabilize eroding stream banks, remove portions of an old failed dam, and remove log jams. The prior grant also included acquisition of approximately 6 acres of land on the south side of Dooms Crossing Rd.
In September, the Parks and Recreation department administered a survey to gather public input on recreational river access in the county, particularly focusing on the South River. Survey outcomes helped to focus initial staff efforts in submitting grant requests to the DuPont NRDAR settlement.
Survey results also indicated considerable interest for new or improved river access on the South River at Harriston, Dooms Crossing, and Crimora. Since readily available land could not be identified at Harriston, staff submitted grant proposals for both Crimora and Dooms Crossing and received funding for both.
The DuPont NRDAR settlement was established as a result of DuPont, an industrial facility in Waynesboro, releasing mercury into the South River between 1929 and 1950. The effect of that release continues to this day and has greatly impacted the entire Shenandoah River watershed.
The settlement, negotiated and administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Secretary of Natural Resources, offers $42 million to be used for restoration projects that specifically restore natural resources and services injured by the mercury release.
Several grant/project categories have been established for the settlement, one of which is recreational fishing access. One of the greatest impacts of the mercury release was damage to the fishery in the Shenandoah River watershed, which includes the South River.
That damage resulted in fewer fishing trips and diminished value of the rivers in the watershed as a recreational resource. Both of the grants awarded to the county were allocated through this recreational fishing access category.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.
AFP BusinessAs professional consultants, Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including website design, SEO, TV/radio, video work, branding and logos, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation. Augusta Free Press LLC was founded in 2002.
Web DesignAugusta Free Press has designed more than 800 websites for clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design, content development and SEO. Short on staff? We’ll work with you to update your AFP-designed website in a timely manner or train your staff to make changes.
Marketing/Social Media ManagementAugusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Graphic DesignAugusta Free Press will help you take your vision to the next level. From branding and logos to print materials, our team will work with you to develop products to showcase your business. From brochures and rack cards to full-color magazines or print/digital ads, we’ve got you covered.
Event Planning/FundraisingAugusta Free Press will help you plan the best event for your organization. From an open house or anniversary to a 5K or Pay Per View, we can handle it all. Looking for training for your sales staff? We can help energize your employees or board. Need ideas to raise more money? Let us help you plan a successful event. Want to hold a news conference or need help with a press release? We can do that too.
Click here for more.