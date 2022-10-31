Powerball jackpot rises to $1 billion; second largest in U.S. history

No one matched all six numbers in Saturday’s Powerball drawing with an estimated $825 million grand prize. As a result, the estimated jackpot is now $1 billion – the second largest in U.S. history.

The next drawing will be tonight at 10:59 p.m.

The winning numbers Saturday night were 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and power ball was 23.

With tonight’s estimated $1 billion jackpot, if one ticket matches all six numbers, the winner will have a choice: either the full amount in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of approximately $497 million before taxes.

Powerball tickets may be purchased at any of more than 5,300 Virginia Lottery retailers statewide or online at valottery.com. You can also play Powerball using the Virginia Lottery app.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Prizes range from $2 up to the jackpot. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 25.

You must be at least 18 years old to play Virginia Lottery games.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. In Fiscal Year 2022, the lottery raised more than $779 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.