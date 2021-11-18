Possible scenarios for the 2021 ACC Championship game include Virginia, Virginia Tech

There are windows for both Virginia and Virginia Tech to get to Charlotte. You knew about the Virginia part. The Virginia Tech part, betcha didn’t know about that one.

The ACC released scenarios in both the Coastal and Atlantic races on Monday. In the Coastal, Pitt, Virginia, Miami and Virginia Tech each remain eligible for a share of the division title. However, only Pitt, Virginia or Virginia Tech can play in the Subway ACC Football Championship Game due to the league’s tiebreakers.

Pitt (8-2, 5-1)

Pitt can capture the Coastal Division title with a win Saturday over Virginia. Even with a loss to UVA, Pitt would remain in contention for the title should Virginia lose its final game of the season to Virginia Tech and the Panthers knock off Syracuse on Nov. 27.

Virginia (6-4, 4-2)

The Cavaliers clinch the Coastal with victories over Pitt and Virginia Tech. With a win over Pitt, Virginia can also clinch the Coastal division, even with a loss to Virginia Tech, should Virginia Tech lose to Miami and Pitt lose to Syracuse, creating a two-way tie at 5-3.

Virginia Tech (5-5, 3-3)

The Hokies only chance of earning a berth in the league’s championship game is to win out and secure a three-way tie with Pitt and Virginia at 5-3. In that scenario, the Hokies would claim the spot due to their divisional record.

Miami (5-5, 3-3)

Although Miami remains in contention for a share of the Coastal Division title, the Hurricanes would lose a three-team tiebreaker with Pitt and Virginia and can not represent the Coastal Division in the championship game.

In the Atlantic, Wake Forest, Clemson and NC State remain in contention for at least a share of the Atlantic Division, and all three have a path to the Subway ACC Football Championship Game.

Wake Forest (9-1, 6-0)

Wake Forest can clinch a spot in the league’s championship game with a win over Clemson (Nov. 20) or Boston College (Nov. 27). The Deacons can not advance to the championship game with losses to both teams.

Clemson (7-3, 5-2)

The Tigers’ path to Charlotte is a victory over Wake Forest, combined with a Wake Forest loss to Boston College and an NC State loss to either Syracuse or North Carolina.

NC State (7-3, 4-2)

NC State must win its final two games vs. Syracuse (Nov. 20) and North Carolina (Nov. 26) to remain in contention for the championship game. NC State would win a three-team tie at 6-2 with Clemson and Wake Forest due to its divisional record and head to head win over the Tigers.

