Portion of Route 602 in Rockbridge County to close for bridge work Oct. 29-Nov. 9

A portion of Route 602 (Walkers Creek Road) in Rockbridge County will be closed for bridge work at a tributary to Walkers Creek. The closure begins on October 29 at 8 a.m. and lasts until November 9 at 5 p.m.

The closure is located .65 miles from Route 724 (Hays Creek Road) to .55 mile from Route 731 (Eastfield Road).

A detour will be posted. Motorists will use Route 39 to Route 252 to Route 724.

All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

