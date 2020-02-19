Popular berry-growing conference expands to two-day event at VSU
There’s an art to growing berries, and the best place to cultivate knowledge on how to produce this potentially lucrative specialty crop is at the Virginia Berry School.
The two-day school will be held March 12-13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Virginia State University’s Randolph Farm Pavilion at 4415 River Road, Petersburg. It is sponsored by the Virginia Cooperative Extension. and the Small Farm Program and Outreach (SFPO) at Virginia State University.
“We’ve been conducting berry production conferences for more than 10 years, as interest in the berry industry in Virginia continues to grow and markets expand,” said Dr. Reza Rafie, horticulture Cooperative Extension specialist at VSU. “We changed the format this year because we felt we needed to give our growers a chance to learn more in depth with hands-on experience on how to be successful in growing berries. In fact, if you participate, you will be able to prune a blackberry and/or a blueberry plant.”
Experienced and beginning Virginia berry growers can learn the latest research and information about starting a berry enterprise and production management of blueberry and blackberry crops.
Registration is $50 per person and includes lunch both days. To register, visit www.ext.vsu.edu/calendar, click on the event and then click on the registration link. Discounted hotel rooms are available for attendees through Feb. 21 for a rate of $96 per night.
“The berry industry continues to grow and be very dynamic,” Rafie said. “Growing berries can be profitable, and good market opportunities exist for growers who are thinking about expanding or starting to grow berry crops.” However, growing berries is labor-intensive and having knowledge and a sustainable management plan can reduce risks considerably, he added.
Berry experts will teach classroom sessions and hands-on demonstrations on how to successfully grow berries in Virginia, including soil preparation, planting, selecting suitable varieties, pruning, pest and disease management, harvesting, post-harvesting and marketing.
If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in this activity, please contact Mark Klingman (mjklingman@vsu.edu) or call (804) 524-5960 / TDD (800) 828-1120 during business hours of 8 am. and 5 p.m. to discuss accommodations five days prior to the event.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.
AFP BusinessAs professional consultants, Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including website design, SEO, TV/radio, video work, branding and logos, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation. Augusta Free Press LLC was founded in 2002.
Web DesignAugusta Free Press has designed more than 800 websites for clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design, content development and SEO. Short on staff? We’ll work with you to update your AFP-designed website in a timely manner or train your staff to make changes.
Marketing/Social Media ManagementAugusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Graphic DesignAugusta Free Press will help you take your vision to the next level. From branding and logos to print materials, our team will work with you to develop products to showcase your business. From brochures and rack cards to full-color magazines or print/digital ads, we’ve got you covered.
Event Planning/FundraisingAugusta Free Press will help you plan the best event for your organization. From an open house or anniversary to a 5K or Pay Per View, we can handle it all. Looking for training for your sales staff? We can help energize your employees or board. Need ideas to raise more money? Let us help you plan a successful event. Want to hold a news conference or need help with a press release? We can do that too.
Click here for more.