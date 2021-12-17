Popstar Kesha announces March 27 date at Richmond’s Altria Theater

Kesha’s 2021 “Kesha Live” tour is going to keep the party going into 2022 with a run of spring tour dates, including a stop in Richmond, where she will perform at Altria Theater on March 27 at 8 p.m.

Tickets to the Richmond show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Visit AltriaTheater.com, call at (800) 514-ETIX (3849), or visit the box office at 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond.

“Due to popular demand I am returning to incite the party and enhance the boogie yet again this coming spring,” Kesha said. “Secure your tickets to ensure a night full of letting your demons run wild.”

