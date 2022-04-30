Pool at Pocahontas State Park to reopen: Others to remain closed for 2022

Published Saturday, Apr. 30, 2022, 1:52 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The newly renovated Pocahontas State Park aquatic complex is scheduled to reopen this summer. Three other swimming pools at Virginia State Parks are in need of repairs and will remain closed for 2022.

The pools at Chippokes State Park in Surry County, Staunton River State Park in Halifax County and Natural Tunnel State Park in Scott County will not be open for the upcoming season.

An independent engineering analysis of each pool completed in March identified significant code issues and safety concerns. Unfortunately, it is not possible to reopen them by this summer, given the considerable expense and time required to make all the necessary repairs.

“This was a difficult decision, and Virginia State Parks reviewed every possible course of action to try to open these pools,” said Dr. Melissa Baker, director of Virginia State Parks. “While we would prefer to have each of our state parks’ swimming pools open this summer, we must keep visitor safety as our top priority.”

Visitors who have already made summer camping or lodging reservations for these parks may cancel or transfer their reservations free of charge through May 13 by calling the Virginia State Parks Reservation Center at 800-933-PARK and selecting Option 5.

At Pocahontas, a $2 million project to upgrade the aquatic complex began in 2020. The park is currently hiring staff including an aquatic facility manager, lifeguards and pool attendants.

Virginia State Parks are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. For more information about Virginia State Parks’ activities and amenities or to reserve one of the more than 1,800 campsites or 300 climate-controlled cabins, call the Virginia State Parks Reservation Center at 800-933-PARK or visit www.virginiastateparks.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...