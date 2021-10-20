Poll: Republicans, Democrats live in two different Americas

Republicans don’t list COVID among their top three concerns. Healthcare isn’t even among their top three concerns.

This according to the latest polling from Quinnipiac, which has GOP voters most concerned about immigration (28 percent), the economy (24 percent) and the federal debt (10 percent).

This as the death toll from COVID has passed the 700,000 mark, and wide swaths of Red State America lag dramatically behind in vaccination rates, triggering the cycle of COVID surges that will persist.

“What worries Republicans most does not top the list of Democratic concerns, and vice versa. But for the country as a whole, the state of the economy edges out the pandemic and issues at the border as the matter of greatest concern,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said.

Thing is, “the economy” is going to remain a concern as long as COVID is an issue, and COVID will be an issue as long as people (read: “Republicans”) continue to resist getting vaccinated.

According to Quinnipiac, the top three urgent issues for Democrats are COVID-19 (28 percent), healthcare (14 percent), and climate change (13 percent).

An urgent issue for our democracy is that Donald Trump is still somehow a player politically, with Republican voters saying, by a 78 percent-16 percent margin, that they want to see Trump run for president in 2024.

It would be a disaster for Republicans in 2024 – the Quinnipiac poll has a 58 percent-35 majority of all voters saying they don’t want another Trump presidential run – but his continued popularity with the base means more of his nonsense about how the 2020 election was stolen getting oxygen.

President Biden, for his part, on the heels of the Afghanistan disaster, is pulling a negative 37 percent-52 percent job approval rating, which is Trump territory you don’t want to be in.

Story by Chris Graham