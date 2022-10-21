Podcast: The good, the bad and the (very) ugly from UVA’s 16-9 win at Georgia Tech

Virginia got a much-needed win at Georgia Tech Thursday night, defeating the Yellow Jackets, 16-9. Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham break down the win, and take a look ahead at the remainder of the 2022 schedule.

“The Jerry Ratcliffe Show” is hosted by Jerry Ratcliffe, the editor of JerryRatcliffe.com. Ratcliffe’s work has been recognized both statewide and nationally, resulting in more than 80 awards, from the Associated Press Sports Editors Association (first place nationally), the Virginia Press Association, the Football Writers of America, and the United States Basketball Writers of America during his career.

