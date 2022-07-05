Podcast jabronis mad at the world because they don’t have any women to lead
I’m only vaguely familiar with The Blaze, and every time I read something about it, I have to admit, I confuse it with The Blade, not the one in Toledo, but the one in D.C.
Anyway, The Blaze is a conservative pretend news service, which you can tell – the part about it being pretend – when you get to this item about a host named Elijah Schaffer, who apparently is a real person, despite what you’re about to read, which makes him seem like a character in a ’90s bros-will-be-bros sitcom.
“The host of Slightly Offensive talked about how, in his opinion, the ’empowering women’ movement intentionally weakens society,” reports Mediaite, in a piece detailing how this Schaffer guy ain’t gettin’ any, and is mad as hell about it.
The following are this dude’s words:
“The fact that we’ve gotten to a point in the world where they’re saying, ‘Well, now we need to just give up. Men need to shut up. They need to step back and they need to just let women figure things out.’ Women can’t even get along with each other,” Schaffer said on a recent episode of his podcast.
“They can’t even figure out their friendships. They’re not gonna figure out the country. There’s plenty of lovely women out there who are strong leaders, who are bold, who have filled positions that men have given up that men have chosen not to lead in. When women lead, it’s a sign of a curse on a country because if men are strong and they’re leading the country, well, women do not feel the need to lead.”
Wait, there’s more, from the podcast’s producer, Josiah David:
“Yeah. A woman is only as strong as her husband,” David said. “If a woman is as strong or if she’s a bitch or whatever she’s doing, it’s because her husband isn’t leading her properly,” David continued.
“If the husband doesn’t have his house in check, and the wife has to step in and fulfill that role, then your house gets outta line. Why are you surprised? You’re the man of God. You’re the man who’s supposed to take control of your house, take control of your wife.
“If, you know, shit starts breaking and you know, the house starts getting sideways, but you’ve been gone or you’ve been doing stuff, partying, can you really be surprised because you abandoned your post, and you need to — your wife is your post, and you have to make sure that you’re leading her and telling her what to do, because she’s not the leader of the household.”
I’m sure the ladies are queuing up to get a shot at having these jabronis lead them.