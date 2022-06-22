Podcast: Erik Curren is back for another run for a seat on Staunton City Council

Erik Curren served two terms on Staunton City Council before losing in his re-election bid in 2020. Curren joins AFP editor Chris Graham to discuss his run for one of the three at-large seats in the 2022 City Council elections.

Among the topics:

  • The ongoing controversy over the dismissal of former City Manager Steve Rosenberg
  • The role that partisanship has played in the current disharmony on Staunton City Council
  • What Staunton needs to do to get things back on track


