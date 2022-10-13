Pittsylvania County: North Carolina man dead from injuries in single-vehicle crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash resulting in a fatality that occurred Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Pittsylvania County.

A 2004 Buick Rainier was traveling south on Route 622, when the vehicle off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Charlene Perkins Doyle, 62, of Reidsville, N.C., drove the Buick. Doyle was wearing her seatbelt and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

The crash remains under investigation.