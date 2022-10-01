Menu
pickin goobers who you definitely shouldnt think is going to win in week 4 nfl action
Sports

Pickin’ Goobers: Who you definitely shouldn’t think is going to win in Week 4 NFL action

Chris Graham
Last updated:
football
(© razihusin – stock.adobe.com)

Everything I know about the NFL, I know from watching “RedZone,” which means, I see all the touchdowns, no commercials, no punts (unless a guy punts the ball into a teammates’ butt).

I let you in on that to serve as a warning.

Don’t risk your money on anything I have to say here.

This is absolutely for entertainment purposes only, and even the entertainment value here isn’t guaranteed.

Washington Redskins (1-2) at Dallas Cowboys (2-1), 1 p.m. ET/Fox

Another road game for the Commanders, for whom even home games are road games – thanks, Danny.

The ESPN Power Index actually gives Washington a 53.8 percent chance to win this one.

The ESPN Power Index picked a bad week to start sniffing glue.

The line: Dallas -3
Over/under: 41.5
What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Dallas 22, Washington 19
The pick: Dallas 24, Washington 17

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (3-0), 1 p.m. ET/CBS

The Jags are 2-1, and the loss was to the Commanders, which makes no sense.

Who, three weeks ago, had the Eagles as the best team in the NFL?

The line: Philadelphia -6.5
Over/under: 45.5
What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Philadelphia 26, Jacksonville 19
The pick: Philadelphia 28, Jacksonville 24

New York Jets (1-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2), 1 p.m. ET/CBS

Zach Wilson is back from his three-week MILF break.

Wait, being told that he was rehabbing a knee injury from the preseason.

Right …

The line: Pittsburgh -3.5
Over/under: 41.5
What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Pittsburg 22, New York Jets 19
The pick: Pittsburgh 17, New York Jets 13

Buffalo Bills (2-1) at Baltimore Ravens (2-1), 1 p.m. ET/CBS

This is the game of the day. The two best QBs in the league, just slingin’ it.

The line: Buffalo -3
Over/under: 51
What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Buffalo 27, Baltimore 24
The pick: Baltimore 41, Buffalo 37

Arizona Cardinals (1-2) at Carolina Panthers (1-2), 4:05 p.m./Fox

This is the only 4 p.m. slot game for Fox.

Just sayin’, they could run a three-hour infomercial here, and you wouldn’t know the difference.

The line: Carolina -1
Over/under: 43.5
What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Carolina 23, Arizona 22
The pick: Arizona 20, Carolina 13

Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1), 8:20 p.m./NBC

Tom Brady is starting to look like Peyton Manning did in his final season.

The line: Tampa Bay -1
Over/under: 45.5
What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Tampa Bay 24, Kansas City 23
The pick: Kansas City 31, Tampa Bay 20

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

