Pickin’ Goobers: Who you definitely shouldn’t think is going to win in Week 4 NFL action
Everything I know about the NFL, I know from watching “RedZone,” which means, I see all the touchdowns, no commercials, no punts (unless a guy punts the ball into a teammates’ butt).
I let you in on that to serve as a warning.
Don’t risk your money on anything I have to say here.
This is absolutely for entertainment purposes only, and even the entertainment value here isn’t guaranteed.
Washington Redskins (1-2) at Dallas Cowboys (2-1), 1 p.m. ET/Fox
Another road game for the Commanders, for whom even home games are road games – thanks, Danny.
The ESPN Power Index actually gives Washington a 53.8 percent chance to win this one.
The ESPN Power Index picked a bad week to start sniffing glue.
The line: Dallas -3
Over/under: 41.5
What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Dallas 22, Washington 19
The pick: Dallas 24, Washington 17
Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (3-0), 1 p.m. ET/CBS
The Jags are 2-1, and the loss was to the Commanders, which makes no sense.
Who, three weeks ago, had the Eagles as the best team in the NFL?
The line: Philadelphia -6.5
Over/under: 45.5
What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Philadelphia 26, Jacksonville 19
The pick: Philadelphia 28, Jacksonville 24
New York Jets (1-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2), 1 p.m. ET/CBS
Zach Wilson is back from his three-week MILF break.
Wait, being told that he was rehabbing a knee injury from the preseason.
Right …
The line: Pittsburgh -3.5
Over/under: 41.5
What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Pittsburg 22, New York Jets 19
The pick: Pittsburgh 17, New York Jets 13
Buffalo Bills (2-1) at Baltimore Ravens (2-1), 1 p.m. ET/CBS
This is the game of the day. The two best QBs in the league, just slingin’ it.
The line: Buffalo -3
Over/under: 51
What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Buffalo 27, Baltimore 24
The pick: Baltimore 41, Buffalo 37
Arizona Cardinals (1-2) at Carolina Panthers (1-2), 4:05 p.m./Fox
This is the only 4 p.m. slot game for Fox.
Just sayin’, they could run a three-hour infomercial here, and you wouldn’t know the difference.
The line: Carolina -1
Over/under: 43.5
What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Carolina 23, Arizona 22
The pick: Arizona 20, Carolina 13
Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1), 8:20 p.m./NBC
Tom Brady is starting to look like Peyton Manning did in his final season.
The line: Tampa Bay -1
Over/under: 45.5
What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Tampa Bay 24, Kansas City 23
The pick: Kansas City 31, Tampa Bay 20