Pickin’ Goobers: Who you definitely shouldn’t think is going to win in Week 4 NFL action

Everything I know about the NFL, I know from watching “RedZone,” which means, I see all the touchdowns, no commercials, no punts (unless a guy punts the ball into a teammates’ butt).

I let you in on that to serve as a warning.

Don’t risk your money on anything I have to say here.

This is absolutely for entertainment purposes only, and even the entertainment value here isn’t guaranteed.

Washington Redskins (1-2) at Dallas Cowboys (2-1), 1 p.m. ET/Fox

Another road game for the Commanders, for whom even home games are road games – thanks, Danny.

The ESPN Power Index actually gives Washington a 53.8 percent chance to win this one.

The ESPN Power Index picked a bad week to start sniffing glue.

The line: Dallas -3

Over/under: 41.5

What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Dallas 22, Washington 19

The pick: Dallas 24, Washington 17

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (3-0), 1 p.m. ET/CBS

The Jags are 2-1, and the loss was to the Commanders, which makes no sense.

Who, three weeks ago, had the Eagles as the best team in the NFL?

The line: Philadelphia -6.5

Over/under: 45.5

What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Philadelphia 26, Jacksonville 19

The pick: Philadelphia 28, Jacksonville 24

New York Jets (1-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2), 1 p.m. ET/CBS

Zach Wilson is back from his three-week MILF break.

Wait, being told that he was rehabbing a knee injury from the preseason.

Right …

The line: Pittsburgh -3.5

Over/under: 41.5

What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Pittsburg 22, New York Jets 19

The pick: Pittsburgh 17, New York Jets 13

Buffalo Bills (2-1) at Baltimore Ravens (2-1), 1 p.m. ET/CBS

This is the game of the day. The two best QBs in the league, just slingin’ it.

The line: Buffalo -3

Over/under: 51

What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Buffalo 27, Baltimore 24

The pick: Baltimore 41, Buffalo 37

Arizona Cardinals (1-2) at Carolina Panthers (1-2), 4:05 p.m./Fox

This is the only 4 p.m. slot game for Fox.

Just sayin’, they could run a three-hour infomercial here, and you wouldn’t know the difference.

The line: Carolina -1

Over/under: 43.5

What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Carolina 23, Arizona 22

The pick: Arizona 20, Carolina 13

Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1), 8:20 p.m./NBC

Tom Brady is starting to look like Peyton Manning did in his final season.

The line: Tampa Bay -1

Over/under: 45.5

What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Tampa Bay 24, Kansas City 23

The pick: Kansas City 31, Tampa Bay 20