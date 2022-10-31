Menu
petersburg bold blue line checking detail leads to multiple arrests on saturday night
News

Petersburg: Bold Blue Line checking detail leads to multiple arrests on Saturday night

Chris Graham
Last updated:
police
(© Артем Константинов – stock.adobe.com)

A Violent Crimes Task Force initiative conducted Saturday night in Petersburg yielded multiple felony arrests and seizures of illegal drugs and firearms.

Virginia State Police and Petersburg Police conducted a checking detail at the intersection of Puddledock Road and Industrial Drive from 5:50 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday. In just an hour and a half, law enforcement seized two illegal handguns and ammunition, along with illegal drugs. A total of 13 traffic violations were cited, and two individuals were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Felony criminal charges included possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm while in possession of illegal drugs, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Virginia State Police has been assisting the Petersburg Police Department since May as part of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Violent Crimes Task Force Initiative, Bold Blue Line, which was established to better align strategies to reduce violent crime in Petersburg.

The state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office and the task force assisted with Saturday’s operation.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

