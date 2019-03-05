Peanut butter donation to Federation of Virginia Food Banks for National Peanut Month

In honor of March being National Peanut Month, the Virginia Peanut Board and Virginia Peanut Growers Association are again teaming with Peanut Proud to contribute peanut butter to the Federation of Virginia Food Banks, a partner state association of Feeding America.

National Peanut Month is an opportunity to recognize the versatility of the humble peanut. From Virginia’s famous gourmet peanuts to inshells to peanut butter, a diverse variety of products are made from peanuts or use them as an ingredient. This is mainly due to the important nutritional attributes that peanuts provide. A peanut butter sandwich, so simple to make, is packed with protein, vitamins, minerals, folate and other benefits for the body.

This will be the ninth year that Virginia’s peanut growers have contributed two pallets (2880 jars) to kick off the March celebration.This year the donation increased significantly with a 13 pallet (18,720 jars) contribution from Peanut Proud, an industry sponsored charitable organization that reacts to existing needs, whether it be for food banks in the peanut growing states or disaster relief. Peanut Proud was also involved with the Virginia Peanut Growers’ donation during each of the last five years. As in the past, this donation will be shared by the Federation’s seven regional food banks throughout the state.

“Peanut butter is at the top of the list of needed products for our food banks” said Dell Cotton, Executive Secretary of the Virginia Peanut Growers Association. “The nutritional benefits of our industry’s most popular product makes it a necessity for the people who are served by food banks. I hope others will follow our lead and contribute much needed food items, including peanut butter, to their local food relief organization.”

“Protein is the most requested food group throughout our network of 1,700 partner agencies,” said Eddie Oliver, Executive Director of the Federation of Virginia Food Banks. “Peanut butter is a valued source of nutrition for Virginia families and we are so grateful for the ongoing commitment of our peanut industry to supporting hunger-relief efforts throughout the Commonwealth.”

The Federation of Virginia Food Banks is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit state association of food banks affiliated with Feeding America and is the largest hunger-relief network in the state. Composed of the seven regional Virginia/Washington DC food banks, the Federation supports the food banks in providing food, funding, education and advocacy throughout the Commonwealth.

