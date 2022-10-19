Patrick County: One dead in head-on crash on Route 58 on Tuesday

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Route 58 in Patrick County on Tuesday that resulted in a fatality

A 1994 Ford Ranger was traveling west on Route 58 at 1:03 p.m. when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a 2015 Dodge Ram 2500 head-on.

Ashley Nicole Dalton, 39, of Willis, was driving the Ranger. Dalton, who according to State Police was not wearing her seatbelt, died at the scene.

Suzanne W. Rorrer, 45, of Meadows of Dan, was driving the Ram. Rorrer was wearing her seatbelt and was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.