Pamplin Historical Park closes for four days of filming

Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is closing to the public for four days, Oct. 24-27, for filming with the Travel Channel.

The park will reopen to regular scheduling and hours of operation on Thursday, Oct. 28.

Pamplin Historical Park will be the setting for a future episode of the Travel Channel’s popular “Portals to Hell” featuring Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman.

The Travel Channel officially released “Portals to Hell” in 2019 and the show is in its second season.