Overnight ramp, lane closures at I-81 / I-66 junction begin on Sunday night

The ramp between Interstate 66 westbound and I-81 southbound near the Warren-Frederick county line is scheduled to be closed during overnight hours Sunday through Wednesday nights.

During those times, the left lane of I-81 southbound will also be closed from mile marker 303 to 298. The ramp and lane closures are for concrete barrier installation from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Motorists on I-66 westbound who need to access I-81 southbound will need to take I-66 exit 1B and follow I-81 north to exit 302 (Middletown), and then use this interchange to access I-81 southbound. Detour signs and digital message boards will guide motorists on this short detour.

Barrier installation is an early stage in the I-81 exit 300 improvement project, which extends the acceleration lane from westbound I-66 to southbound I-81 and replaces the southbound I-81 bridge over Route 840 (Water Plant Road). The barriers will be along the median and will narrow the left shoulder of southbound I-81. Once barrier installation is complete, the work zone speed limit on southbound I-81 will be 55 miles an hour for the remainder of the project.

The junction of I-81 and I-66 is a congested area, and motorists should use extra caution when traveling through the work zone. Backups on southbound I-81 and westbound I-66 are possible due to high traffic volumes, daytime shoulder closures and overnight lane closures. Motorists should also be alert for traffic-lane shifts on southbound I-81.

During later stages of construction, drivers using Route 840 can expect flagger traffic control during daytime or overnight hours, and short-term roadway closures when crews install beams for the new I-81 overpass bridge.

Improvements to I-81 exit 300, funded by Virginia’s SMART SCALE program, are designed to reduce congestion and enhance safety.

On May 17, the Commonwealth Transportation Board awarded a $7,140,300 contract to Triton Construction Inc. of Virginia, located in St. Albans, W.Va. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2024.

All work is weather permitting.