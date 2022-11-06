Menu
overnight ramp lane closures at i 81 i 66 junction begin on sunday night
News

Overnight ramp, lane closures at I-81 / I-66 junction begin on Sunday night

Chris Graham
Published:
interstate 81
(© Wirestock – stock.adobe.com)

The ramp between Interstate 66 westbound and I-81 southbound near the Warren-Frederick county line is scheduled to be closed during overnight hours Sunday through Wednesday nights.

During those times, the left lane of I-81 southbound will also be closed from mile marker 303 to 298. The ramp and lane closures are for concrete barrier installation from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Motorists on I-66 westbound who need to access I-81 southbound will need to take I-66 exit 1B and follow I-81 north to exit 302 (Middletown), and then use this interchange to access I-81 southbound. Detour signs and digital message boards will guide motorists on this short detour.

Barrier installation is an early stage in the I-81 exit 300 improvement project, which extends the acceleration lane from westbound I-66 to southbound I-81 and replaces the southbound I-81 bridge over Route 840 (Water Plant Road). The barriers will be along the median and will narrow the left shoulder of southbound I-81. Once barrier installation is complete, the work zone speed limit on southbound I-81 will be 55 miles an hour for the remainder of the project.

The junction of I-81 and I-66 is a congested area, and motorists should use extra caution when traveling through the work zone. Backups on southbound I-81 and westbound I-66 are possible due to high traffic volumes, daytime shoulder closures and overnight lane closures. Motorists should also be alert for traffic-lane shifts on southbound I-81.

During later stages of construction, drivers using Route 840 can expect flagger traffic control during daytime or overnight hours, and short-term roadway closures when crews install beams for the new I-81 overpass bridge.

Improvements to I-81 exit 300, funded by Virginia’s SMART SCALE program, are designed to reduce congestion and enhance safety.

On May 17, the Commonwealth Transportation Board awarded a $7,140,300 contract to Triton Construction Inc. of Virginia, located in St. Albans, W.Va. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2024.

All work is weather permitting.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

