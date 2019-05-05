Open-source hops dryer design to share with growers everywhere

A team of Virginia Tech College of Engineering students has now developed a low-cost drying solution for the finicky crop — and they’re providing it open source to growers everywhere.

Hops driers, called oasts, are like kilns for fresh, wet hop cones, which are harvested from perennial vining plants during a one-month harvesting season late in the summer. While large-scale farms often have access to oasts capable of drying thousands of pounds of hops at a time, the local growers’ options are slim.

That’s why, as part of a larger hops grant, the Virginia Agricultural Council funded a mechanical engineering senior design project at Virginia Tech to develop an oast capable of being powered with only 120 volts, built using off-the-shelf materials, and costing no more than $4,000.

Over the course of two semesters and under the direction of principal investigator Holly Scoggins and research manager Daniel Jackson of the School of Plant and Environmental Sciences in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, the engineering team designed, built, and tested an oast capable of drying about 300 pounds of hops in 24 hours.

“This partnership between CALS and the mechanical engineering capstone program has been rewarding for all involved,” Scoggins said. “Daniel has carefully communicated the issues involved as well as facilitated construction. These talented students have responded to the challenges every step of the way. We can’t wait to fire this oast up at harvest time.”

Other open-source plans for oasts currently exist. But according to design team member and mechanical engineering senior Alexandra Ringer, these plans were lacking in certain capabilities that presented an opportunity for the team to improve.

At Virginia Tech, Jackson manages the hops research yard at the Virginia Tech Urban Horticulture Center just off Prices Fork Road. The kiln he currently uses can only dry 50 pounds at a time and must be checked often to prevent over-drying.

“He used to come in every few hours through the night, so he would drive into campus at 2 a.m., 4 a.m., 6 a.m. and come check on it,” Ringer said.

After hearing the limitations of existing oasts, the team set to work, prioritizing a steady airflow for even drying and an effective controls system that ensured Jackson and hops growers wouldn’t have to check on their hops so often.

Inside the 8-foot-tall wooden oast, 18 hops crates — two deep and three tall — can be slid in and out from the shelving, made of metal beams. Integrated sensors monitor temperature to prevent over-drying and track the weight of the crates — the most effective way to track the moisture content of the hops.