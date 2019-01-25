One dead in two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County

Virginia State Police Trooper H.E. Kelly is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred Friday at 4:25 a.m. on Route 253 (Port Republic Road) at 1 tenth of a mile west of Route 1601 (New Haven Road).

A 2010 Dodge Ram was traveling east on Rt. 253 when it crossed the center line and struck a westbound 2001 Ford F150 head on.

The driver of the Dodge, Ronnie L. Sink, 35, of McGaheysville, Va., suffered minor injuries. He was wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the Ford, Jesus Aguirre, 59, of Grottoes, Va. died at the scene. He was not wearing his seat belt and was partially ejected from his vehicle.

Sink was charged with reckless driving

The crash remains under investigation.

Virginia State Police was assisted by Division 2’s Accident Reconstruction Team, Grottoes Volunteer Fire and Rescue Departments, and VDOT.