One dead in Culpeper County crash

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Virginia State Police Trooper J.D. Jones is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Culpeper County. The crash occurred Nov. 8 at 4:45 a.m. on Route 229 at the intersection with Route 611.

A 2017 Toyota Camry was eastbound on Route 611 when it pulled out onto Route 229 and into the path of a northbound tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer was unable to avoid the Camry and the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the Camry, Paul B. Marshall, 55, of Rixeyville, Va., died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Related

Books from AFP

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment