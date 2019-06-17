Old Garth Road in Albemarle County closed daily for utility work

Under permit issued by the Virginia Department of Transportation, a contractor working for Dominion Energy will close Route 601 (Old Garth Road) in Albemarle County for utility work.

The road will be closed to through traffic Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Work is scheduled to begin June 17 and be complete by Aug. 2, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes during the closures.

Drivers should check www.511virginia.org or the 511 mobile app for updated information about traffic conditions and follow @VaDOTCULP on Twitter for updates.

