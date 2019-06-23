Not bigger – but still better: Red Wing Roots Music Festival adds new stage

Organizers of the Red Wing Roots Music Festival are adding fifth stage for this year’s festival, held July 12-14 at Natural Chimneys Park in Mount Solon.

Built in a small natural amphitheater with a view across the Shenandoah Valley, the Hill Stage will provide festivalgoers a new venue to enjoy some of the more-than 40 bands that will perform during the weekend.

The 16×14-foot stage will offer a more intimate setting to watch live music and give artists a new venue to perform acoustic-oriented sets and collaborate with other musicians on the bill – a festival tradition that’s been a part of the Red Wing experience from the start.

“This stage will enhance the experience for our loyal fans, friends and family,” said Jeremiah Jenkins of Black Bear Productions, which founded and runs the festival. “Red Wing will be getting better this year – but not bigger.”

The Hill Stage is located on property adjacent to Natural Chimneys Park that was recently purchased by festival organizers and is just a short walk through beautiful surroundings from the main music meadow.

This year’s festival will be the seventh annual edition of Red Wing Roots. Despite the addition of the new stage, organizers remain as committed as ever to Red Wing’s small, family-friendly feel that’s been drawing people back year after year to enjoy great music, great fun and great food in the Shenandoah Valley’s great outdoors.

In addition to improving the festival by building the Hill Stage, organizers are using their new property to create more campsites at the new Chimney Ridge camping area.

A limited number of Chimney Ridge campsites are still available, as well as 3-day and single day tickets. Camping has sold out each year of the festival and 3-day, Friday and Saturday tickets have sold out the last few years.

Festival organizers expect both to happen again this year. For tickets and more information, visit www.redwingroots.com.

