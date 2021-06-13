Northam announces administration appointments
Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration this week.
9-1-1 Services Board
- Terry Ellis* of Sutherland, Vice President of Government Affairs, Comcast
- Sheriff Kevin W. Hall* of Covington, Sheriff, Alleghany County and City of Covington Sheriff’s Office
- Tamara Perez of Winchester, Public Safety Communications Director, Frederick County
- Eddie L. Reyes of Stafford, Director of 9-1-1, Prince William County Government
- Kelvin L. Wright* of Chesapeake, Chief of Police, City of Chesapeake
Advisory Board on Behavior Analysis
- Christina Bock Giuliano, MS, BCBA, LBA* of Salem, Executive Director, Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center
Advisory Board on Music Therapy
- Gary L. Verhagen, LCAT, MT-BC* of Annandale, Music Therapist and Teacher, Fairfax County Public Schools
Board of Accountancy
- William R. Brown, CPA, MBA* of New Kent, W.R. Brown & Co.
Board of Directors of the Assistive Technology Loan Fund Authority
- Christopher O. Grandle of Stuarts Draft, Retired Engineer
- Michael VanDyke of Lebanon, Peer Counselor, Clinch Independent Living Services
Board of Trustees of the Roanoke Higher Education Authority
- Elda Stanco Downey* of Roanoke, Founder and CEO, Roanoke Spanish
- Katherin A. Elam of Salem, President, Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia
Board of Trustees of the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center
- Paul Nichols* of Clarksville, Division Superintendent, Mecklenburg County Public Schools
Christopher Newport University Board of Visitors
- Sean D. Miller of Henrico, Chief Operating Officer, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond
- Lee Vreeland, EdD of Newport News, CEO, An Achievable Dream
- Judy F. Wason* of Williamsburg, former Vice President for Advancement, Christopher Newport University
George Mason University Board of Visitors
- Horace L. Blackman* of Falls Church, Senior Vice President of Consulting Services, CGI Federal
- Anjan Chimaladinne* of Chantilly, COO, Anshultech
- Dolly Oberoi of Vienna, CEO, C2 Technologies, Inc.
- Nancy Gibson Prowitt* of Arlington, President and Chief Operating Officer, Alcalde & Fay
Longwood University Board of Visitors
- Elia Fabiola Carterof Richmond, Director, E-Commerce Operations, Consumer Markets, McKesson Medical-Surgical, Inc.
- Nadine Marsh-Carter*of Richmond, Chief Executive Officer, Children’s Home Society of Virginia
- Ricshawn Adkins Roane*of Great Falls, Vice President and Chief of Staff, Jack Kent Cooke Foundation
- Shawn L. Smith of Richmond, Program Director, Virginia Association of Area Agencies on Aging
Norfolk State University Board of Visitors
- Heidi W. Abbott of Richmond, Counsel, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
- The Honorable James W. Dyke* of Reston, Senior Advisor, McGuire Woods Consulting
- Delbert Parks of Herndon, Vice President, Micron Technology Virginia
- Harold (Harry) Watkins, PhD* of Richmond, Co-Owner, Bateau
- Joan G. Wilmer* of Hanover, Maryland and Newport News, Vice President of Human Resources, ViacomCBS
Old Dominion University Board of Visitors
- Robert Corn* of Springfield, President, Landmark Strategies, Inc.
- Jerri Fuller Dickseski* of Hampton, Executive Vice President of Communications, Huntington Ingalls Industries
- The Honorable Ross A. Mugler* Commissioner of Revenue, City of Hampton
- Maurice D. Slaughter* of Chesapeake, Chairman and CEO, MS Family Enterprises, Inc.
Radford University Board of Visitors
- Charlene Curtis of Kernersville, N.C., Retired Supervisor of Women’s Basketball Officials for the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big South Conference, Colonial Athletic Association, and Southern Conference
- Lisa Whittington Pompa of Virginia Beach, Zone Lead, Gene Therapy, Spark Therapeutics, Inc.
- Marquett Smith of Ashburn, Retired, Verizon Wireless
State Board for Community Colleges
- Edward C. Dalrymple, Jr.* of Mineral, President, Dalrymple Holding Corp, Cedar Mountain Stone Corp., and Chemung Contracting Corp.
- Maurice A. Jones, CEO of OneTen and former Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade
- Peggy A. Layne* of Chesapeake, Community Volunteer and Retired, Dominion Energy
- Terri N. Thompson* of Chesapeake, Financial Consultant
State Council of Higher Education for Virginia
- Mirza Baig of Great Falls, Managing Partner, Aldrich Capital Partners
- John R. Broderick of Norfolk, President Emeritus, Old Dominion University
- Victoria Harker* of McLean, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, TEGNA, Inc.
- Jennie O’Holleran of Richmond, Partner, Broad Street Group
- Alvin J. Schexnider of Chesapeake, Senior Fellow and Senior Consultant, Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges
- Jeffery O. Smith of Hampton, Superintendent, Hampton City Schools
Task Force on Services for Survivors of Sexual Assault
- Lindsey Caley* of Roanoke, Physician, Carilion Clinic
- Brooke Thomas, MD, MS, FAAEM, FACEP* of Smithfield, Alteon Health
University of Mary Washington Board of Visitors
- Allida Black, PhD* of Arlington, Managing Director, The Allenswood Group, LLC
- Devon Cushman* of Richmond, Founder and Owner, Dutch Door, LLC
- Patricia McGinnis* of Washington, D.C., Public Policy Consultant and former CEO, Council for Excellence in Government
- Robert Strassheim of Keswick, Vice President, Dickinson + Associates, Inc.
University of Virginia and Affiliated Schools Board of Visitors
- Robert M. Blue* of Richmond, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dominion Energy
- Carlos M. Brown of Henrico, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Chief Compliance Officer, Dominion Energy
- Robert D. Hardie* of Charlottesville, Co-Chairman and CEO, H7 Holdings, LLC, and Level One Partners, LLC
- The Honorable LF Payne of Charlottesville, President, Three Ridges Group LLC
Virginia Commonwealth University Board of Visitors
- Andrew Florance of Inlet Beach, Florida, Founder and CEO, CoStar Group
- Todd P. Haymore* of Henrico, Managing Director, Global Economic Development, Commerce, and Government Relations, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
- Edward L. McCoy* of Richmond, President and CEO, Eaheart Industrial Service, Inc.
- The Honorable Tyrone Nelson* of Henrico, Member, Henrico County Board of Supervisors and Pastor, Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Church
Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University Board of Visitors
- Anna Healy James* of Virginia Beach, Senior Vice President of Government and Community Relations, Sentara Healthcare
- Letitia A. Long* of Alexandria, Chairman of the Board, Intelligence and National Security Alliance
Virginia State University Board of Visitors
- Jon Moore of Midlothian, President and CEO, Philip Morris USA
- The Honorable Edward Owens of South Boston, Mayor, Town of South Boston and Owner and Operator, Edward Owens Agency
Virginia Military Institute Board of Visitors
- Hugh M. Fain, III* of Richmond, Shareholder, Spotts Fain PC
- Conrad Garcia of Richmond, Shareholder, Williams Mullen
- Gussie Lord of Lakewood, Colorado, Managing Attorney, Tribal Partnerships Program, Earthjustice
- Thomas R. Watjen* of Key Largo, Florida
- Damon Williams of Roanoke, Regional CRA Officer, First Citizens Bank
William & Mary Board of Visitors
- Barbara L. Johnson* of Alexandria, Founder, BLJohnsonLaw PLLC and Counsel, Potter & Murdock, LLC
- John P. Rathbone of Norfolk, Retired Executive Vice President, Norfolk Southern Corporation
- E. Lincoln Saunders* of Richmond, Acting Chief Administrative Officer, City of Richmond
- Ardine Williams of Washington, D.C.
*denotes reappointment