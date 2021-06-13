first bank  

Northam announces administration appointments

Augusta Free Press

Published Sunday, Jun. 13, 2021, 4:28 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

virginia politics
(© cbies – stock.adobe.com)

Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration this week.

9-1-1 Services Board

  • Terry Ellis* of Sutherland, Vice President of Government Affairs, Comcast
  • Sheriff Kevin W. Hall* of Covington, Sheriff, Alleghany County and City of Covington Sheriff’s Office
  • Tamara Perez of Winchester, Public Safety Communications Director, Frederick County
  • Eddie L. Reyes of Stafford, Director of 9-1-1, Prince William County Government
  • Kelvin L. Wright* of Chesapeake, Chief of Police, City of Chesapeake

Advisory Board on Behavior Analysis

  • Christina Bock Giuliano, MS, BCBA, LBA* of Salem, Executive Director, Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center

Advisory Board on Music Therapy

  • Gary L. Verhagen, LCAT, MT-BC* of Annandale, Music Therapist and Teacher, Fairfax County Public Schools

Board of Accountancy

  • William R. Brown, CPA, MBA* of New Kent, W.R. Brown & Co.

Board of Directors of the Assistive Technology Loan Fund Authority

  • Christopher O. Grandle of Stuarts Draft, Retired Engineer
  • Michael VanDyke of Lebanon, Peer Counselor, Clinch Independent Living Services

Board of Trustees of the Roanoke Higher Education Authority

  • Elda Stanco Downey* of Roanoke, Founder and CEO, Roanoke Spanish
  • Katherin A. Elam of Salem, President, Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia

Board of Trustees of the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center

  • Paul Nichols* of Clarksville, Division Superintendent, Mecklenburg County Public Schools

Christopher Newport University Board of Visitors

  • Sean D. Miller of Henrico, Chief Operating Officer, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond
  • Lee Vreeland, EdD of Newport News, CEO, An Achievable Dream
  • Judy F. Wason* of Williamsburg, former Vice President for Advancement, Christopher Newport University

George Mason University Board of Visitors

  • Horace L. Blackman* of Falls Church, Senior Vice President of Consulting Services, CGI Federal
  • Anjan Chimaladinne* of Chantilly, COO, Anshultech
  • Dolly Oberoi of Vienna, CEO, C2 Technologies, Inc.
  • Nancy Gibson Prowitt* of Arlington, President and Chief Operating Officer, Alcalde & Fay

Longwood University Board of Visitors

  • Elia Fabiola Carterof Richmond, Director, E-Commerce Operations, Consumer Markets, McKesson Medical-Surgical, Inc.
  • Nadine Marsh-Carter*of Richmond, Chief Executive Officer, Children’s Home Society of Virginia
  • Ricshawn Adkins Roane*of Great Falls, Vice President and Chief of Staff, Jack Kent Cooke Foundation
  • Shawn L. Smith of Richmond, Program Director, Virginia Association of Area Agencies on Aging

Norfolk State University Board of Visitors

  • Heidi W. Abbott of Richmond, Counsel, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
  • The Honorable James W. Dyke* of Reston, Senior Advisor, McGuire Woods Consulting
  • Delbert Parks of Herndon, Vice President, Micron Technology Virginia
  • Harold (Harry) Watkins, PhD* of Richmond, Co-Owner, Bateau
  • Joan G. Wilmer* of Hanover, Maryland and Newport News, Vice President of Human Resources, ViacomCBS

Old Dominion University Board of Visitors

  • Robert Corn* of Springfield, President, Landmark Strategies, Inc.
  • Jerri Fuller Dickseski* of Hampton, Executive Vice President of Communications, Huntington Ingalls Industries
  • The Honorable Ross A. Mugler* Commissioner of Revenue, City of Hampton
  • Maurice D. Slaughter* of Chesapeake, Chairman and CEO, MS Family Enterprises, Inc.

Radford University Board of Visitors

  • Charlene Curtis of Kernersville, N.C., Retired Supervisor of Women’s Basketball Officials for the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big South Conference, Colonial Athletic Association, and Southern Conference
  • Lisa Whittington Pompa of Virginia Beach, Zone Lead, Gene Therapy, Spark Therapeutics, Inc.
  • Marquett Smith of Ashburn, Retired, Verizon Wireless

State Board for Community Colleges

  • Edward C. Dalrymple, Jr.* of Mineral, President, Dalrymple Holding Corp, Cedar Mountain Stone Corp., and Chemung Contracting Corp.
  • Maurice A. Jones, CEO of OneTen and former Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade
  • Peggy A. Layne* of Chesapeake, Community Volunteer and Retired, Dominion Energy
  • Terri N. Thompson* of Chesapeake, Financial Consultant

State Council of Higher Education for Virginia

  • Mirza Baig of Great Falls, Managing Partner, Aldrich Capital Partners
  • John R. Broderick of Norfolk, President Emeritus, Old Dominion University
  • Victoria Harker* of McLean, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, TEGNA, Inc.
  • Jennie O’Holleran of Richmond, Partner, Broad Street Group
  • Alvin J. Schexnider of Chesapeake, Senior Fellow and Senior Consultant, Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges
  • Jeffery O. Smith of Hampton, Superintendent, Hampton City Schools

Task Force on Services for Survivors of Sexual Assault

  • Lindsey Caley* of Roanoke, Physician, Carilion Clinic
  • Brooke Thomas, MD, MS, FAAEM, FACEP* of Smithfield, Alteon Health

University of Mary Washington Board of Visitors

  • Allida Black, PhD* of Arlington, Managing Director, The Allenswood Group, LLC
  • Devon Cushman* of Richmond, Founder and Owner, Dutch Door, LLC
  • Patricia McGinnis* of Washington, D.C., Public Policy Consultant and former CEO, Council for Excellence in Government
  • Robert Strassheim of Keswick, Vice President, Dickinson + Associates, Inc.

University of Virginia and Affiliated Schools Board of Visitors

  • Robert M. Blue* of Richmond, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dominion Energy
  • Carlos M. Brown of Henrico, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Chief Compliance Officer, Dominion Energy
  • Robert D. Hardie* of Charlottesville, Co-Chairman and CEO, H7 Holdings, LLC, and Level One Partners, LLC
  • The Honorable LF Payne of Charlottesville, President, Three Ridges Group LLC

Virginia Commonwealth University Board of Visitors

  • Andrew Florance of Inlet Beach, Florida, Founder and CEO, CoStar Group
  • Todd P. Haymore* of Henrico, Managing Director, Global Economic Development, Commerce, and Government Relations, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
  • Edward L. McCoy* of Richmond, President and CEO, Eaheart Industrial Service, Inc.
  • The Honorable Tyrone Nelson* of Henrico, Member, Henrico County Board of Supervisors and Pastor, Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Church

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University Board of Visitors

  • Anna Healy James* of Virginia Beach, Senior Vice President of Government and Community Relations, Sentara Healthcare
  • Letitia A. Long* of Alexandria, Chairman of the Board, Intelligence and National Security Alliance

Virginia State University Board of Visitors

  • Jon Moore of Midlothian, President and CEO, Philip Morris USA
  • The Honorable Edward Owens of South Boston, Mayor, Town of South Boston and Owner and Operator, Edward Owens Agency

Virginia Military Institute Board of Visitors

  • Hugh M. Fain, III* of Richmond, Shareholder, Spotts Fain PC
  • Conrad Garcia of Richmond, Shareholder, Williams Mullen
  • Gussie Lord of Lakewood, Colorado, Managing Attorney, Tribal Partnerships Program, Earthjustice
  • Thomas R. Watjen* of Key Largo, Florida
  • Damon Williams of Roanoke, Regional CRA Officer, First Citizens Bank

William & Mary Board of Visitors

  • Barbara L. Johnson* of Alexandria, Founder, BLJohnsonLaw PLLC and Counsel, Potter & Murdock, LLC
  • John P. Rathbone of Norfolk, Retired Executive Vice President, Norfolk Southern Corporation
  • E. Lincoln Saunders* of Richmond, Acting Chief Administrative Officer, City of Richmond
  • Ardine Williams of Washington, D.C.

*denotes reappointment


augusta free press news
augusta free press news


Comments