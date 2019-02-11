No injuries in small plane crash in Culpeper County

Virginia State Police Trooper W.C. Beard responded to a report of a plane crash in Culpeper County. The crash occurred Sunday at 4:05 p.m. on Route 3 at eight-tenths of a mile east of Route 788.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a single engine Cessna aircraft suffered engine failure after taking off from Warrenton Airport. The aircraft made an emergency landing on Route 3 and then struck a utility pole. The impact also caused the aircraft to strike a fence.

The pilot, Hyunju V. Ko, 47, of Gainesville, Va., was not injured in the crash. There were also two juvenile passengers on board that were uninjured.

The FAA responded to the scene and the crash remains under investigation.

No one on the ground was injured as a result of the crash.

Virginia State Police were assisted by the Culpeper Sheriff’s Office, Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department, and VDOT.

