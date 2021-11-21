No. 21 Louisiana blasts Liberty, 42-14, snaps Flames’ long home winning streak

Liberty pulled within a score during the third quarter only to see No. 21 Louisiana score the game’s final three touchdowns to secure a 42-14 road victory at Williams Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The loss snaps Liberty’s program record 15-game home winning streak, which began in 2019. Coming into the weekend, Liberty’s home win streak ranked as the fourth longest active FBS home win streak in the country.

The Ragin’ Cajuns only outgained the Flames by three yards on the day, 296 to 293, but Liberty finished the game with a season-high six turnovers (three interceptions and three fumbles lost).

Liberty’s rushing attack, which ranked No. 33 in the country (195.1 yards per game), finished the day with 87 yards on 34 carries, its second lowest rushing total of the season.

Malik Willis finished the day completing 14-of-34 passing attempts for 162 yards and two touchdowns. The redshirt junior was sacked seven times on the day, giving Liberty’s opponents 45 sacks through 11 games in 2021 (4.1 per game).

Green led the Flames’ limited rushing attack with four carries for 56 yards. Willis carried the ball 20 of Liberty’s 34 times, tallying 28 rushing yards.

Kevin Shaa caught both of Willis’ touchdown passes. The redshirt senior finished the game with five receptions for 72 yards and his 10th and 11th career touchdown receptions.

A pair of Liberty linebackers led the Flames defensive. Rashaad Harding led all tacklers with 10 stops (five solo, five assisted), followed by seven tackles by Storey Jackson (five solo, two assisted).

