Women's Basketball: Virginia closes out Miami, 77-60, for season's fifth ACC win
Basketball, Sports

Women’s Basketball: Virginia closes out Miami, 77-60, for season’s fifth ACC win

Chris Graham
Published date:
kymora johnson uva miami
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia closed out Miami with a 14-0 game-ending run on its way to a 77-60 win over the ‘Canes on Thursday night at JPJ.

Kymora Johnson had 21 points and four assists in the win for UVA (13-13, 5-10 ACC), her six game with 20 or more points in her last nine.

Camryn Taylor had 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting and added a game-high 11 rebounds to record her 12th career double-double, and her fourth of the season.

Alexia Smith (12 points, 8 assists) and Jillian Brown (10 points, 4-7 FG) also scored in double-digits for the ‘Hoos.

Miami (16-10, 6-9 ACC) had 38 points in the paint, which is nice, but was just 2-of-16 from three-point range.

Virginia led 46-32 at the break, and led by as many as 18 in the third quarter, before the ‘Canes got back into it with an 11-0 run.

It would get as close as three with 4:25 to play, but a mini-flurry by Johnson – a driving layup followed by a three – jumpstarted the game-closing 14-0 run.

“I’m really proud of how we competed for 40 minutes,” UVA coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “I thought we took some notes from the Syracuse game, because in the second half of that game, I thought we got better. We obviously know we didn’t play well in the first half. We wanted to make sure we came out, and we came out swinging, punch first and then continue to punch, and I think we did that.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

