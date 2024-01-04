Registration open for Shenandoah Community Capital Fund Business Bootcamp

Registration is open for the winter session of the Shenandoah Community Capital Fund‘s Business Bootcamp equipping entrepreneurs with comprehensive business development and expert guidance.

Business Bootcamp is SCCF’s flagship program and business development class, a virtual, four-week program to help entrepreneurs and first-time business owners develop business skills, determine the viability of their business, and gain access to skills and connections that will make them successful small business owners.

In eight sessions, participants can expect to identify their strengths as business owners, define the problem their business solves, their ideal customer, understand solid pricing so they make a profit, and what kind of money they’ll need to start their business. The curriculum will also cover important financial documents such as Profit and Loss statements and Cash Flow Projections and a session dedicated to marketing and storytelling.

The program is a great fit for anyone who has a business idea they have always wanted to work on, but are looking for guidance and encouragement to begin, or entrepreneurs who are in the early stages of their business and want to strengthen their business skills. The program combines traditional instruction from SCCF staff and local small business owners and Q&A panel discussions with business experts and supporters such as CPAs, lawyers, bankers, and marketing experts.

“Business Bootcamp helped fill in the gaps in my education, taught me what steps to implement, and gave me a community and the confidence to keep going,” one program participant and business owner said.

Business Bootcamp classes begin January 29 and are held Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Zoom for four consecutive weeks. Tuition is $375 and includes all course materials. Need-based scholarships and payment plans are available.

If you want to discuss options, contact SCCF’s Program Manager Jessica Bond at [email protected].

Deadline for registration for the winter session is Jan. 25, 2024.