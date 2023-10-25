Countries
Home Wildlife Center bear cub featured in latest book from award-winning author Christy Gove
Arts & Culture, Local

Wildlife Center bear cub featured in latest book from award-winning author Christy Gove

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Photo courtesy Wildlife Center of Virginia.

Bailey the bear was a patient at the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro and is now featured in a book.

Bailey the Bear Needs Help!” is a true story told with photographs and heartwarming text by award-winning author Christy Gove. Through Bailey’s journey, readers learn about bears and the important work of wildlife rehabilitation centers. Bailey received life-saving care at the Wildlife Center of Virginia before returning to the wild.

Gove will be in Virginia from October 26 to 28 for a book tour as she, Center outreach staff and non-releasable education ambassador animals travel to several sites in the Shenandoah Valley. Events include a variety of readings, book signings, and meet-and-greet opportunities.

Entertaining and educational, Gove’s book also discusses bear diets, dens and bear families.

A portion of proceeds from the book’s sales will benefit the work of the Wildlife Center of Virginia, a non-profit organization that cares for thousands of wild animals each year. The Center is the sole wildlife hospital in Virginia permitted to provide long-term care for bears. The Center’s Black Bear Complex was constructed in 2013, and more than 125 black bears have been admitted and received care.

The full tour schedule is available on the Center’s website. The tour begins Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Waynesboro Public Library.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

