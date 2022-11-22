Menu
Culture, Life, Travel, Well-Being

We’ve logged off Twitter: No big loss, it wasn’t doing anything for us anyway

Chris Graham
Published:
twitter
(© natanaelginting – stock.adobe.com)

You might have noticed, though odds are you didn’t, that Augusta Free Press is no longer on Twitter.

Confirming it here: we’ve moved out.

Based on our internal metrics, it won’t be a loss for us to be out of the hellscape.

Twitter accounts for less than 1 percent of our traffic, according to our Google Analytics.

We were there, mainly, because like many others in the media business, you feel you need to be there.

I mean, it’s Twitter, right?

We tried to ride it out under the new leadership from paper billionaire Elon Musk, but we drew the line at the idea of Musk reinstating the account of former president Donald Trump, who had been permanently banned from the platform under Twitter’s previous management back in 2021 for using Twitter to incite an attempted political coup.

Musk announced on Twitter over the weekend that he was reinstating Trump, though oddly, it doesn’t appear that Trump even wants to be back, having moved on to use his ban from Twitter to launch the grift that is known as Truth Social, a Twitter ripoff that has a handful of mostly far-right neckbeard followers and has been on its last legs for two months now.

It doesn’t seem to stand to reason that Musk would want to have his $44 billion investment in Twitter turn the medium into a replacement for a failed right-wing website, but it’s his money.

We’re not trying to make a statement by logging off. Just don’t want him to make a dime off our content, and if it’s not there, he can’t.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

