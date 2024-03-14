‘Welcome home’: Documentary records Vietnam War veterans’ visit 50 years later

Ten Vietnam War veterans embarked on a journey in November 2023 that they never thought possible by returning to Vietnam and exploring the locations and memories that have held deep significance for them.

Nearly 50 years after the war ended, Mission Veteran Expedition, a collaborative venture between CDLLife, FASTPORT, and nonprofits Waypoint Vets and Wreaths Across America, made this journey possible and, together, proudly announce the upcoming release of a documentary of the trip, “Mission Veteran Expedition: Honoring Vietnam Veterans in the Transportation Industry.”

The documentary, captured and produced by U.S. Army veteran Nicholas Mott, owner of Seven Five Media, will be released and available at no cost on Wreaths Across America’s YouTube channel on Friday, March 29, 2024, which is National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Click here to view a short preview of the documentary.

“The documentary offers an intimate and compelling look at the journey of these veterans,” said videographer Nicholas Mott. “Capturing the essence of their experiences and the profound impact of the Mission Veteran Expedition was truly an honor. I hope other Vietnam veterans will watch it and find it healing.”

The trip offered 10 veterans, each of whom has made a living in the transportation industry, an extraordinary opportunity to revisit Vietnam and reflect on their service there. The documentary explores their impactful journey, which combines travel, camaraderie and history. Waypoint Vets, a non-profit organization dedicated to uniting and empowering veterans through camaraderie and adventure, led the expedition, and ensured each participant experienced a meaningful and lasting journey. The itinerary included a variety of experiences, including grounds tour of the Former Saigon Embassy, walking street food tour through Ho Chi Minh City, Cu Chi Tunnels & Mekong Delta Luxury Tour, War Remnants Museum, Halong Bay Cruise, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Tour and a ‘Welcome Home’ ceremony hosted at Sirius XM studios in Hollywood, with interviews on Radio Nemo.

“The Mission Veteran Expedition successfully commemorated these veterans’ valiant contributions while allowing them to experience the beauty of Vietnam’s landscapes and the richness of its culture,” said Sarah Lee, Army combat veteran and founder of Waypoint Vets. “For many veterans, the memories associated with Vietnam are often intertwined with the challenges of war. This expedition redefined these associations and replaced them with new, healing memories. By engaging with Vietnam on a deep, personal level, the trip forged lasting connections and helped veterans find solace in the beauty of a nation at peace.”

As commemorative partners of The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, FASTPORT and Wreaths Across America have had the honor of “Welcoming Home” more than 7,500 Vietnam veterans.

“I feel the trip’s culmination was an important piece of closure for the participant’s journey,” said Brad Bentley, President of FASTPORT, who traveled to Vietnam with the group. “These men returned to the United States to a hero’s welcome, and for millions who never received this show of gratitude for answering the call of duty, it was truly an honor to say, ‘Welcome Home.’”