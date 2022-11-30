Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news waynesboro shop local on dec 3 with downtown holiday market
Culture

Waynesboro: Shop local on Saturday, Dec. 3 with downtown Holiday Market

Crystal Graham
Published:

Waynesboro, VirginiaKick off the holidays on Saturday, Dec. 3 in downtown Waynesboro.

The event features a Holiday Market featuring local artisans, food and other activities.

The market runs from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The market will be set up off Main Street in the alley leading to Lumos Plaza.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

road closed

Albemarle County: Emergency pipe repair closes portion of Carters Mountain Road
Chris Graham
jesse watters

Fox News dolts: Soccer is ‘boring,’ and also, soccer players are ‘really handsome’
Chris Graham

Jesse Watters, who is apparently a guy on TV, and Adam Carolla, who you may vaguely remember from whatever that the name of that show was 20 years ago, and wish you didn’t, think soccer is boring.

rawlings funny bone

Donnell Rawlings to perform at Richmond’s Funny Bone Dec. 9-10
Crystal Graham

Comedian Donnell Rawlings will perform four shows at The Funny Bone in Richmond Dec. 9-10.

pam tillis

Pam Tillis to perform ‘Belles and Bows’ Christmas show at Wayne Theatre
Crystal Graham
runaways

Albemarle County: Police seek public’s help locating teen runaways from Crozet
Chris Graham
augusta health covid-19 vaccines

VDH sending texts, voice messages reminding seniors to get COVID booster
Crystal Graham
Schola Cantorum

Schola Cantorum to present ‘An English Christmas’ concert on Dec. 10
Crystal Graham