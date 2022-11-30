Waynesboro: Shop local on Saturday, Dec. 3 with downtown Holiday Market

Culture
Kick off the holidays on Saturday, Dec. 3 in downtown Waynesboro.
The event features a Holiday Market featuring local artisans, food and other activities.
The market runs from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The market will be set up off Main Street in the alley leading to Lumos Plaza.
