The Waynesboro Police Department is asking the public for help identifying an individual or vehicle.

The subject in the photo was involved in an alleged assault at the Kroger fuel center on Arch Avenue in Waynesboro on Feb. 1 at 7:29 am.

If you have any information regarding this individual’s identity or the vehicle’s owner, contact Captain Jamie Dunn with the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675.