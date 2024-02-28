Waynesboro Players production of ‘Wit’ benefits Augusta Health’s Cancer Bridge Fund

The Waynesboro Players return to Blue Ridge Community College with Pulitzer-Prize winning play “Wit,” which will benefit The Cancer Bridge Fund at Augusta Health Care Center.

The Bridge Fund helps patients “bridge the gap” in their finances when a critical need arises and no other assistance is available.

‘Wit,’ fir published in 1995, is by Margaret Edson, and follows the story of Dr. Vivian Bearing, an English professor who has recently been diagnosed with stage-four metastatic ovarian cancer. The plot switches between Vivian’s childhood, career and treatment milestones to tell her whole story. Throughout the play, Vivian reflects on her life through the intricacies of the English language, especially the use of wit.

Directed by Emily Bump Girard, “Wit” opened last weekend and will be performed Friday and Saturday, March 1 and 2, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 3, 2024, at 3 p.m. in BRCC’s Black Box Theatre.

