Home Water unavailable at two Shenandoah National Park public facilities
Health, Local

Water unavailable at two Shenandoah National Park public facilities

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Brian Jackson – stock.abobe.com)

Virginia Department of Health has identified concerns with the raw water source at two public facilities in Shenandoah National Park.

Deficiencies found during required testing make it necessary for water systems at Dundo and South River not to have potable water for several years. Spigots remained with signage alerting users that the water is not potable to ensure visitors could extinguish their campfires, but VDH has informed the park that it can no longer provide water that is not potable even with signage.

The Dundo area at mile 83.7 on Skyline Drive is one of two facilities affected. Group camping will no longer be available at Dundo, so group sites have been added at Loft Mountain Campground at mile 79.5. The picnic grounds will remain open, but the lack of water requires that fires of any kind, including charcoal, are prohibited. A vault toilet is available at Dundo.

Loft Mountain (mile 79.5), Big Meadows (mile 51) and Mathews Arm (mile 22.2) Campgrounds will all have reservable group sites for the 2024 season. Reservations can be made at recreation.gov.

South River Picnic Grounds at mile 62.5 is also affected. The picnic grounds will remain open, but fires are prohibited for the lack of water. A vault toilet is also available at South River.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

