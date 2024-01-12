Watching the NFL playoffs this weekend? How to see the UVA, Virginia Tech alums in action

NFL wild-card weekend will involve several alums from the football programs at Virginia and Virginia Tech.
If you’re like me, you’re looking for rooting interests to keep things interesting.
I’m always looking, in particular, for the UVA kids, for me, and for my wife, a Virginia Tech alum, as much as I don’t want to, because her team always wins the big game on Thanksgiving weekend, I try to help out there, too.
Here’s what I’ve been able to pull together in terms of the UVA and Tech kids that you might remember from years past.
AFC
#5 Cleveland Browns at #4 Houston Texans
(Saturday, 4:30 p.m., NBC)
Cleveland Browns
- Wyatt Teller, G – Virginia Tech
- Juan Thornhill, S – Virginia
#6 Miami Dolphins at #3 Kansas City Chiefs
(Saturday, 8:15 p.m., Peacock)
Kansas City Chiefs
- Chamarri Conner, DB – Virginia Tech
#7 Pittsburgh Steelers at #2 Buffalo Bills
(Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS)
Buffalo Bills
- Tim Settle, DT – Virginia Tech
NFC
#7 Green Bay Packers at #2 Dallas Cowboys
(Sunday, 4:30 p.m., Fox)
Green Bay Packers
- Yosh Nijman, T – Virginia Tech
- Dontayvion Wicks, WR – Virginia
Dallas Cowboys
- Brock Hoffman, C – Virginia Tech
#6 Los Angeles Rams at #3 Detroit Lions
(Sunday, 8:15 p.m., NBC)
Detroit Lions
- James Mitchell, TE – Virginia Tech
#5 Philadelphia Eagles at #4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
(Monday, 8 p.m., ABC/ESPN)
Philadelphia Eagles
- Olamide Zaccheaus, WR – Virginia