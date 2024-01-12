Watching the NFL playoffs this weekend? How to see the UVA, Virginia Tech alums in action

NFL wild-card weekend will involve several alums from the football programs at Virginia and Virginia Tech.

If you’re like me, you’re looking for rooting interests to keep things interesting.

I’m always looking, in particular, for the UVA kids, for me, and for my wife, a Virginia Tech alum, as much as I don’t want to, because her team always wins the big game on Thanksgiving weekend, I try to help out there, too.

Here’s what I’ve been able to pull together in terms of the UVA and Tech kids that you might remember from years past.

AFC

#5 Cleveland Browns at #4 Houston Texans

(Saturday, 4:30 p.m., NBC)

Cleveland Browns

Wyatt Teller, G – Virginia Tech

Juan Thornhill, S – Virginia

#6 Miami Dolphins at #3 Kansas City Chiefs

(Saturday, 8:15 p.m., Peacock)

Kansas City Chiefs

Chamarri Conner, DB – Virginia Tech

#7 Pittsburgh Steelers at #2 Buffalo Bills

(Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS)

Buffalo Bills

Tim Settle, DT – Virginia Tech

NFC

#7 Green Bay Packers at #2 Dallas Cowboys

(Sunday, 4:30 p.m., Fox)

Green Bay Packers

Yosh Nijman, T – Virginia Tech

Dontayvion Wicks, WR – Virginia

Dallas Cowboys

Brock Hoffman, C – Virginia Tech

#6 Los Angeles Rams at #3 Detroit Lions

(Sunday, 8:15 p.m., NBC)

Detroit Lions

James Mitchell, TE – Virginia Tech

#5 Philadelphia Eagles at #4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Monday, 8 p.m., ABC/ESPN)

Philadelphia Eagles