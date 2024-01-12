Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Watching the NFL playoffs this weekend? How to see the UVA, Virginia Tech alums in action
Football, Sports

Watching the NFL playoffs this weekend? How to see the UVA, Virginia Tech alums in action

Chris Graham
Published date:
nfl
(© MT-R – stock.adobe.com)

NFL wild-card weekend will involve several alums from the football programs at Virginia and Virginia Tech.

If you’re like me, you’re looking for rooting interests to keep things interesting.

I’m always looking, in particular, for the UVA kids, for me, and for my wife, a Virginia Tech alum, as much as I don’t want to, because her team always wins the big game on Thanksgiving weekend, I try to help out there, too.

Here’s what I’ve been able to pull together in terms of the UVA and Tech kids that you might remember from years past.

AFC

#5 Cleveland Browns at #4 Houston Texans

(Saturday, 4:30 p.m., NBC)

Cleveland Browns

  • Wyatt Teller, G – Virginia Tech
  • Juan Thornhill, S – Virginia

#6 Miami Dolphins at #3 Kansas City Chiefs

(Saturday, 8:15 p.m., Peacock)

Kansas City Chiefs

  • Chamarri Conner, DB – Virginia Tech

#7 Pittsburgh Steelers at #2 Buffalo Bills

(Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS)

Buffalo Bills

  • Tim Settle, DT – Virginia Tech

NFC

#7 Green Bay Packers at #2 Dallas Cowboys

(Sunday, 4:30 p.m., Fox)

Green Bay Packers

  • Yosh Nijman, T – Virginia Tech
  • Dontayvion Wicks, WR – Virginia

Dallas Cowboys

  • Brock Hoffman, C – Virginia Tech

#6 Los Angeles Rams at #3 Detroit Lions

(Sunday, 8:15 p.m., NBC)

Detroit Lions

  • James Mitchell, TE – Virginia Tech

#5 Philadelphia Eagles at #4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Monday, 8 p.m., ABC/ESPN)

Philadelphia Eagles

  • Olamide Zaccheaus, WR – Virginia

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Augusta County bungles another FOIA response in surprise Morelli resignation
2 Augusta County 6, through the county attorney, asserts its legal right to secrecy
3 Winter weather looking likely next week: Four inches of snow possible on Tuesday
4 Watching the NFL playoffs this weekend? How to see the UVA, Virginia Tech alums in action
5 You can actually cheat at NIL? Florida State gets caught, sanctioned by NCAA

Latest News

mental health
Local

Counselor who serves first responders, military veterans, LGBTQ community named SVSS director

Rebecca Barnabi
Dr. Brenda Salter McNeil
Arts & Culture, Local

JMU brings reconciliation expert to campus to kick off MLK Week

Crystal Graham

Dr. Brenda Salter McNeil will be the keynote speaker to kick off Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Week at James Madison University in Harrisonburg.

business money
Politics, U.S. & World

Senators call on HUD to review gap in mortgage approval rate for Blacks, whites at Navy Federal

Rebecca Barnabi

CNN recently reported that Navy Federal Credit Union is more than twice as likely to deny a loan from a Black applicant as a white applicant. 

Martin Luther King AI image
Arts & Culture, Local

Harrisonburg: Weekend of events to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. planned at EMU

Crystal Graham
9 mm gun and bullets
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Man who fatally shot brother for being ‘disrespectful’ convicted of second-degree murder

Crystal Graham
cigarettes
Cops & Courts, Virginia

VADOC: Woman staff member charged with attempting to deliver contraband to a prisoner

Crystal Graham
homeless soup winter
Local

Warming centers open in Charlottesville ahead of forecasted freezing temperatures

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status