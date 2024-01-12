Warming centers open in Charlottesville ahead of forecasted freezing temperatures

With the potential for extremely cold weather next week, the City of Charlottesville is reminding residents that warming centers are available during the day at local recreation centers and libraries.

Temperatures are predicted to drop as low as 17 degrees in Charlottesville with a RealFeel temperature of 10 degrees.

The warming centers are a vital resource for the community to seek shelter and warmth during this period of extreme cold.

Area residents in need are encouraged by the city to utilize these facilities to stay warm.

Locations

Key Recreation Center

Address: 800 E. Market Street

Hours of Operation:

Monday through Friday: 12 PM–9 PM

Saturday: 1 PM – 6 PM

Sunday: 1PM – 6 PM

Tonsler Recreation Center

Address: 501 Cherry Avenue

Hours of Operation:

Monday through Friday: 12 PM – 9 PM

Saturday: 1 PM – 6 PM

Sunday: Closed

Carver Recreation Center

Address: 233 4th Street, NW

Hours of Operation:

Monday through Friday: 7:00 AM – 8 PM

Saturday: 8 AM – 6 PM

Sunday: 12 PM – 6 PM

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library (Central Branch)

Address: 201 E. Market Street

Hours of Operation:

Monday through Thursday: 9 AM – 9 PM

Friday and Saturday: 9 AM – 5 PM

Sunday: 1 PM – 5 PM