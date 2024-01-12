Countries
Warming centers open in Charlottesville ahead of forecasted freezing temperatures
Local

Warming centers open in Charlottesville ahead of forecasted freezing temperatures

Crystal Graham
Published date:
homeless soup winter
(© alfa27 – stock.adobe.com)

With the potential for extremely cold weather next week, the City of Charlottesville is reminding residents that warming centers are available during the day at local recreation centers and libraries.

Temperatures are predicted to drop as low as 17 degrees in Charlottesville with a RealFeel temperature of 10 degrees.

The warming centers are a vital resource for the community to seek shelter and warmth during this period of extreme cold.

Area residents in need are encouraged by the city to utilize these facilities to stay warm.

Locations

Key Recreation Center

Address: 800 E. Market Street
Hours of Operation:
Monday through Friday: 12 PM–9 PM
Saturday: 1 PM – 6 PM
Sunday: 1PM – 6 PM

Tonsler Recreation Center

Address: 501 Cherry Avenue
Hours of Operation:
Monday through Friday: 12 PM – 9 PM
Saturday: 1 PM – 6 PM
Sunday: Closed

Carver Recreation Center

Address: 233 4th Street, NW
Hours of Operation:
Monday through Friday: 7:00 AM – 8 PM
Saturday: 8 AM – 6 PM
Sunday: 12 PM – 6 PM

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library (Central Branch)

Address: 201 E. Market Street
Hours of Operation:
Monday through Thursday: 9 AM – 9 PM
Friday and Saturday: 9 AM – 5 PM
Sunday: 1 PM – 5 PM

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

