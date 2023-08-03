Countries
VMI soccer coach Nick Regan named to lead Team USA in Pan-American Maccabiah Games
Sports

Chris Graham
Published date:
soccer
(© pixfly – stock.adobe.com)

VMI soccer coach Nick Regan has been appointed head coach of the Team USA entry that will take part in the XV Pan-American Maccabiah Games in Argentina this winter.

The Maccabiah Games – open to Jewish athletes around the world as well as Israeli citizens – is the third-largest sporting event in the world by number of competitors, after the Olympics and the FIFA World Cup, with 10,000 athletes competing.

The Maccabiah Games is under the auspices and supervision of the International Olympic Committee, and are held every four years.

“It is an incredible honor to be given the opportunity to lead the U.S. National Team into a major international sporting event,” Regan said. “This appointment is a testament to the progress we have made here at VMI over the past year. People near and far are taking notice of what we are building here. It is an incredibly exciting time to be a part of VMI Men’s Soccer.”

Regan, who helped VMI set multiple program career-highs in 2022, enters his second year at the helm for the men’s soccer team.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

