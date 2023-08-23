VMI releases full 2023-2024 basketball schedule

VMI will open its SoCon basketball slate on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at Wofford.

The SoCon’s 10 men’s basketball teams will all play double-round-robin, 18-game intraleague schedules, totaling 90 league contests over nine weeks from Wednesday, ending on Saturday, March 2.

The SoCon’s 10 men’s basketball teams will all play double-round-robin, 18-game intraleague schedules, totaling 90 league contests over nine weeks from Wednesday, Jan. 3, to Saturday, March 2.

All 10 teams open league play on Jan. 3. After another full lineup of games on Saturday, Jan. 6, the schedule settles into a Wednesday-Saturday format outside a pair of Thursday games on Jan. 11 and Feb. 8. Samford versus UNCG and VMI against Chattanooga will be the home-and-home matchups on those two Thursdays. Additional games might later be moved due to national television assignments.

VMI begins SoCon play Jan. 3 at Wofford College followed by a home game with Mercer on Saturday, Jan. 6 at Cameron Hall.

The 2024 Ingles Southern Conference Basketball Championship will take place at Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville in Asheville, N.C., from March 7-10.

Full broadcast schedules will be announced later, but all 10 schools’ home games will air on ESPN+ if not selected for national or regional broadcast. Five SoCon regular-season games and three tournament games aired on ESPN networks last season, while another five regular-season contests aired on CBS Sports Network. The league broadcast schedule will also continue to feature its Ingles SoCon Game of the Week on select Nexstar affiliates throughout the Southeast.

The 103rd season of Southern Conference basketball opens with nonconference play on Monday, Nov. 6.

For the composite league schedule, visit SoConSports.com.

The full composite schedule will be posted when it has been completed.

2023-24 VMI Men’s Basketball Schedule

Nov. 6 (Monday) Away Richmond Richmond, VA

Nov. 9 (Thursday) Home Christendom Lexington, Va.

Nov. 13 (Monday) Away South Carolina Columbia, SC

Nov. 17 (Friday) Neutral South Dakota Glendale, Ariz.

Nov. 18 (Saturday) Neutral TBA Glendale, Ariz.

Nov. 22 (Wednesday) Away Air Force Colorado Springs, Colo.

Nov. 25 (Saturday) Home Clarks Summit Lexington, Va.

Nov. 29 (Wednesday) Away Navy Annapolis, Md.

Dec. 2 (Saturday) Home Presbyterian Lexington, Va.

Dec. 9 (Saturday) Home American Lexington, Va.

Dec. 12 (Tuesday) Away Radford Radford, Va.

Dec. 17 (Sunday) Away Longwood Farmville, Va.

Dec. 22 (Friday) Home PS New Kensington Lexington, Va.

Jan. 3 (Wednesday) Away Wofford * Spartanburg, S.C.

Jan. 6 (Saturday) Home Mercer* Lexington, Va.

Jan. 11 (Thursday) Away Chattanooga* Chattanooga, Tenn.

Jan. 13 (Saturday) Away Samford* Birmingham, Ala.

Jan. 17 (Wednesday) Home Furman* Lexington, Va.

Jan. 20 (Saturday) Home The Citadel* Lexington, Va.

Jan. 24 (Wednesday) Home ETSU* Lexington, Va.

Jan. 27 (Saturday) Away Western Carolina* Cullowhee, N.C.

Jan. 31 (Wednesday) Home UNCG* Lexington, Va.

Feb. 3 (Saturday) Away Mercer* Macon, Ga.

Feb. 8 (Thursday) Home Chattanooga* Lexington, Va.

Feb. 10 (Saturday) Home Samford* Lexington, Va.

Feb. 14 (Wednesday) Away Furman* Greenville, S.C.

Feb. 17 (Saturday) Away The Citadel* Charleston, S.C.

Feb. 21 (Wednesday) Away ETSU* Johnson City, Tenn.

Feb. 24 (Saturday) Home Western Carolina* Lexington, Va.

Feb. 28 (Wednesday) Away UNCG* Greensboro, N.C.

March 2 (Saturday) Home Wofford* Lexington, Va.

March 7-10 (Thursday) SoCon Tournament Asheville, N.C.

*denotes Southern Conference game