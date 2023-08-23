Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
VMI releases full 2023-2024 basketball schedule
Sports

VMI releases full 2023-2024 basketball schedule

Chris Graham
Published date:

vmiVMI will open its SoCon basketball slate on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at Wofford.

The SoCon’s 10 men’s basketball teams will all play double-round-robin, 18-game intraleague schedules, totaling 90 league contests over nine weeks from Wednesday, ending on Saturday, March 2.

The SoCon’s 10 men’s basketball teams will all play double-round-robin, 18-game intraleague schedules, totaling 90 league contests over nine weeks from Wednesday, Jan. 3, to Saturday, March 2.

All 10 teams open league play on Jan. 3. After another full lineup of games on Saturday, Jan. 6, the schedule settles into a Wednesday-Saturday format outside a pair of Thursday games on Jan. 11 and Feb. 8. Samford versus UNCG and VMI against Chattanooga will be the home-and-home matchups on those two Thursdays. Additional games might later be moved due to national television assignments.

VMI begins SoCon play Jan. 3 at Wofford College followed by a home game with Mercer on Saturday, Jan. 6 at Cameron Hall.

The 2024 Ingles Southern Conference Basketball Championship will take place at Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville in Asheville, N.C., from March 7-10.

Full broadcast schedules will be announced later, but all 10 schools’ home games will air on ESPN+ if not selected for national or regional broadcast. Five SoCon regular-season games and three tournament games aired on ESPN networks last season, while another five regular-season contests aired on CBS Sports Network. The league broadcast schedule will also continue to feature its Ingles SoCon Game of the Week on select Nexstar affiliates throughout the Southeast.

The 103rd season of Southern Conference basketball opens with nonconference play on Monday, Nov. 6.

For the composite league schedule, visit SoConSports.com.

The full composite schedule will be posted when it has been completed.

2023-24 VMI Men’s Basketball Schedule

Nov. 6 (Monday)      Away    Richmond          Richmond, VA

Nov. 9 (Thursday)    Home    Christendom      Lexington, Va.

Nov. 13 (Monday)    Away    South Carolina   Columbia, SC

Nov. 17 (Friday)       Neutral  South Dakota    Glendale, Ariz.

Nov. 18 (Saturday)   Neutral  TBA                  Glendale, Ariz.

Nov. 22 (Wednesday) Away  Air Force           Colorado Springs, Colo.

Nov. 25 (Saturday)   Home    Clarks Summit   Lexington, Va.

Nov. 29 (Wednesday) Away  Navy                 Annapolis, Md.

Dec. 2 (Saturday)     Home    Presbyterian      Lexington, Va.

Dec. 9 (Saturday)     Home    American          Lexington, Va.

Dec. 12 (Tuesday)    Away    Radford             Radford, Va.

Dec. 17 (Sunday)     Away    Longwood          Farmville, Va.

Dec. 22 (Friday)       Home    PS New Kensington   Lexington, Va.

Jan. 3 (Wednesday)    Away    Wofford *           Spartanburg, S.C.

Jan. 6 (Saturday)        Home    Mercer*             Lexington, Va.

Jan. 11 (Thursday)      Away    Chattanooga*     Chattanooga, Tenn.

Jan. 13 (Saturday)      Away    Samford*          Birmingham, Ala.

Jan. 17 (Wednesday)  Home    Furman*           Lexington, Va.

Jan. 20 (Saturday)      Home    The Citadel*      Lexington, Va.

Jan. 24 (Wednesday)  Home    ETSU*              Lexington, Va.

Jan. 27 (Saturday)      Away    Western Carolina* Cullowhee, N.C.

Jan. 31 (Wednesday)  Home    UNCG*              Lexington, Va.

Feb. 3 (Saturday)       Away    Mercer*             Macon, Ga.

Feb. 8 (Thursday)      Home    Chattanooga*     Lexington, Va.

Feb. 10 (Saturday)     Home    Samford*          Lexington, Va.

Feb. 14 (Wednesday) Away    Furman*            Greenville, S.C.

Feb. 17 (Saturday)     Away    The Citadel*      Charleston, S.C.

Feb. 21 (Wednesday) Away    ETSU*              Johnson City, Tenn.

Feb. 24 (Saturday)     Home    Western Carolina* Lexington, Va.

Feb. 28 (Wednesday) Away    UNCG*              Greensboro, N.C.

March 2 (Saturday)           Home    Wofford*           Lexington, Va.

March 7-10 (Thursday)    SoCon Tournament     Asheville, N.C. 

*denotes Southern Conference game

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Tennessee’s AD says he never offered Tony Elliott the UT head coaching gig
2 North Carolina man in custody in connection with Sunday shooting in Harrisonburg
3 Report: Blue Ridge Parkway tourism contributes $1.3 billion to local economy 
4 Sellers market: Inventory of homes for sale is low in Virginia compared to 2022
5 UVA head coach Tony Elliott names Tony Muskett starting QB for season opener

Latest News

acc football
Sports

ACC Network announces busy broadcast schedule for Week 1 of the 2023 football season

Chris Graham
Op/Eds, Police, Politics

We’re all suspects in a DNA lineup, waiting to be matched with a crime

John Whitehead

Be warned: the DNA detectives are on the prowl.

soybeans in farmer's hands
Virginia

On-the-farm event provides ‘knowledge and resources needed to thrive in the agricultural landscape’

Rebecca Barnabi

“Boots to Roots 3” will carve out opportunities for veterans at the Carver Center in Rapidan on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

family preparing salad
Events, Virginia

Attention foodies: Get a taste of Virginia at event added to State Fair lineup

Crystal Graham
staunton
Local, Politics

Staunton Democrats to host non-partisan candidate forum downtown on Sept. 12

Rebecca Barnabi
large animal vet melinda mccall author
Events, Local

New Dominion Bookshop to host talk with large animal veterinarian Melinda McCall

Crystal Graham
Public Art Forward mural Harrisonburg artist Laura Thompson
Events, Local

Harrisonburg: Public Art Forward mural to hold dedication ceremony on Aug. 30

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy