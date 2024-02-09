VMI gets 28 points from Tyran Cook, but Chattanooga rallies for 88-84 win

VMI rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit, led by three in the final two minutes, but Chattanooga seized control late in an 88-84 win in Cameron Hall on Thursday night.

Keydets freshman Tyran Cook scored a season-high 28 points, on 10-of-16 shooting from the field and a perfect 6-of-6 from three, and dished out six assists

VMI (4-20, 1-10 SoCon) got behind by 12 early in the second half before rallying to tie the game at 67 apiece at the 9:25 mark off a three by Cook.

The teams were neck-in-neck the rest of the way. The Keydets earned back the lead at 75-74 at the 4:25 mark off a pair of Brennan Watkins free throws. VMI led by three with 1:56 to play off a Watkins layup before Chattanooga’s Honor Huff tied it back up at 80-80 on the ensuing UTC possession.

The Mocs’ Jan Zidek made a huge three at the 1:13 mark to give UTC (16-8, 8-3 SoCon) an 83-80 lead, then Huff struck again with 29 seconds left with a trey to give Chattanooga a little breathing room, 86-80, in the final moments en route to the road victory.