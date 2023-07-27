VMI Football picked to finish last in SoCon in Year 1 of Danny Rocco era

VMI isn’t getting any love heading into Year 1 of the Danny Rocco era, with the Keydets picked to finish last in both the coaches and media polls, which were released on Thursday.
The program did land four players on the preseason All-SoCon teams: Alex Oliver (defensive back) and Jack Culbreath (specialist) being named to the first team, while Evan Eller (linebacker) and Tyriq Poindexter (offensive line) garnered second-team honors.
Oliver led VMI in interceptions (3), passes defended (13) and pass breakups (10), being named All-SoCon first-team defense by both the coaches and the media in 2022. Oliver’s 10 breakups were fourth in the league and 24th in the country, while the Atlee High School product was fourth on the team in tackles with 74.0. With 27 career pass break ups in his career, Oliver enters his senior season 10th among active players in the FCS in that category.
Culbreath is coming off a 2022 season in which he ranked ninth in FCS with an average punt distance of 43.6 yards per kick. A native of Charlottesville, Culbreath also handled the kicking duties last season en route to his second consecutive All-SoCon first team
Specialist honor after registering career-highs in touchbacks (5) and fair catches (15).
Eller recorded 99 tackles in 2022. Recording at least six tackles in all by one game, Eller totaled 7.0 tackles for loss and had a monster game at No. 10 Samford with a career-high 17.0 tackles (1.5 TFL). Playing a versatile linebacker role, Eller’s 9.0 tackles per game ranked third among FCS defenders at the end of the season.
Poindexter appeared in three games as a freshman in 2021 and was primed for a prominent role in 2022 before suffering an injury. Standing at 6-foot-5, 300 pounds, Poindexter will line up alongside returning starters Tommy Inge and Austin Doyle.
2023 Preseason Southern Conference Coaches Poll
T1. Furman (5) 59
T1. Samford (4) 59
3. Mercer 49
4. Chattanooga 47
5. Western Carolina 35
6. ETSU 29
7. Wofford 22
8. The Citadel 14
9. VMI 10
2023 Preseason Southern Conference Media Poll
- Furman (30) 345
- Samford (8) 316
- Mercer (2) 263
- Chattanooga 250
- Western Carolina 218
- ETSU 143
- The Citadel 103
- Wofford 102
- VMI 60
2023 Preseason All-Southern Conference Football Teams
Offensive Player of the Year: Michael Hiers, Sr., QB, Samford
Defensive Player of the Year: Jay Person, Sr., DL, Chattanooga
First team offense
- QB Michael Hiers, Sr., Samford
- RB Dominic Roberto, R-Sr., Furman
- RB Ailym Ford, Sr., Chattanooga
- OL Jacob Johanning, R-Sr., Furman
- OL Pearson Toomey, R-Sr., Furman
- OL John Thomas, Sr., Mercer
- OL Jabari Brooks, Jr., Samford
- OL Reid Williams, Jr., Chattanooga
- OL Tyler Smith, R-Sr., Western Carolina
- TE Ajay Belanger, Sr., Western Carolina
- WR Devron Harper, Sr., Mercer
- WR Ty James, R-Jr., Mercer
- WR Chandler Smith, Sr., Samford
First team defense
- DL Solomon Zubairu, Sr., Mercer
- DL Joseph Mera, Sr., Samford
- DL Ben Brewton, Sr., Chattanooga
- DL Jay Person, Sr., Chattanooga
- DL Micah Nelson, Jr., Western Carolina
- LB Braden Gilby, Gr., Furman
- LB Isaac Dowling, Jr., Mercer
- LB Noah Martin, Jr., Samford
- DB Travis Blackshear, Gr., Furman
- DB Hugh Ryan, R-Sr., Furman
- DB Kourtlan Marsh, Jr., Samford
- DB Kameron Brown, Sr., Chattanooga
- DB Alex Oliver, Sr., VMI
- DB Andreas Keaton, Jr., Western Carolina
First team specialists
- PK Richard McCollum, R-Sr., Western Carolina
- P Jack Culbreath, Sr., VMI
- LS Julian Ashby, R-Jr., Furman
- RS Devron Harper, Sr., Mercer
Second team offense
- QB Tyler Huff, Gr., Furman
- RB Jay Stanton, Sr., Samford
- RB Desmond Reid, So., Western Carolina
- OL Israel Mukwiza, R-Jr., Mercer
- OL Bryce Goodner, R-So., Chattanooga
- OL Tyriq Poindexter, R-So., VMI
- OL Christian Coulter, Sr., Western Carolina
- OL Jason Swann, Sr., Wofford
- TE Noah West, R-Jr., ETSU
- WR Will Huzzie, R-Sr., ETSU
- WR Joshua Harris, Jr., Furman
Second team defense
- DL Max Evans, R-Jr., ETSU
- DL Jack Barton, R-Sr., Furman
- DL Sirod Cook, Gr., Furman
- DL Matt Sochovka, Gr., Furman
- DL Savio Frazier, Jr., Mercer
- DL Marlon Taylor, R-Jr., Chattanooga
- DL Chuck Smith, Sr., Wofford
- LB Ken Standley, R-Jr., Mercer
- LB Evan Eller, Sr., VMI
- LB Antoine Williams, R-Jr., Western Carolina
- DB Sheldon Arnold II, Jr., ETSU
- DB Kam Brinson, R-Sr., Furman
- DB Richie Coffey, Sr., Mercer
- DB Myles Redding, Jr., Mercer
- DB Lance Wise, Sr., Mercer
- DB Reuben Lowery III, Jr., Chattanooga
Second team specialists
- PK Ian Williams, R-Jr., Furman
- P Trace Kelley, R-So., ETSU
- LS Ryan Phillips, So., ETSU
- RS Wayne Anderson Jr., R-Sr., Furman
NOTE: Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players or team.