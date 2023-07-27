Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
VMI Football picked to finish last in SoCon in Year 1 of Danny Rocco era
Sports

VMI Football picked to finish last in SoCon in Year 1 of Danny Rocco era

Chris Graham
Published date:
vmi
Logo: VMI Athletics

VMI isn’t getting any love heading into Year 1 of the Danny Rocco era, with the Keydets picked to finish last in both the coaches and media polls, which were released on Thursday.

The program did land four players on the preseason All-SoCon teams: Alex Oliver (defensive back) and Jack Culbreath (specialist) being named to the first team, while Evan Eller (linebacker) and Tyriq Poindexter (offensive line) garnered second-team honors.

Oliver led VMI in interceptions (3), passes defended (13) and pass breakups (10), being named All-SoCon first-team defense by both the coaches and the media in 2022. Oliver’s 10 breakups were fourth in the league and 24th in the country, while the Atlee High School product was fourth on the team in tackles with 74.0. With 27 career pass break ups in his career, Oliver enters his senior season 10th among active players in the FCS in that category.

Culbreath is coming off a 2022 season in which he ranked ninth in FCS with an average punt distance of 43.6 yards per kick. A native of Charlottesville, Culbreath also handled the kicking duties last season en route to his second consecutive All-SoCon first team

Specialist honor after registering career-highs in touchbacks (5) and fair catches (15).

Eller recorded 99 tackles in 2022. Recording at least six tackles in all by one game, Eller totaled 7.0 tackles for loss and had a monster game at No. 10 Samford with a career-high 17.0 tackles (1.5 TFL). Playing a versatile linebacker role, Eller’s 9.0 tackles per game ranked third among FCS defenders at the end of the season.

Poindexter appeared in three games as a freshman in 2021 and was primed for a prominent role in 2022 before suffering an injury. Standing at 6-foot-5, 300 pounds, Poindexter will line up alongside returning starters Tommy Inge and Austin Doyle.

To view the full results of the polls and preseason teams, visit soconsports.com.

2023 Preseason Southern Conference Coaches Poll

T1. Furman (5)                          59
T1. Samford (4)                         59
3. Mercer                                  49
4. Chattanooga                         47
5. Western Carolina                   35
6. ETSU                                   29
7. Wofford                                22
8. The Citadel                           14
9. VMI                                      10

2023 Preseason Southern Conference Media Poll

  1. Furman (30)                          345
  2. Samford (8)                           316
  3. Mercer (2)                             263
  4. Chattanooga                         250
  5. Western Carolina                   218
  6. ETSU                                   143
  7. The Citadel                           103
  8. Wofford                                102
  9. VMI                                      60

2023 Preseason All-Southern Conference Football Teams

Offensive Player of the Year: Michael Hiers, Sr., QB, Samford
Defensive Player of the Year: Jay Person, Sr., DL, Chattanooga

First team offense

  • QB       Michael Hiers, Sr., Samford
  • RB       Dominic Roberto, R-Sr., Furman
  • RB       Ailym Ford, Sr., Chattanooga
  • OL        Jacob Johanning, R-Sr., Furman
  • OL        Pearson Toomey, R-Sr., Furman
  • OL        John Thomas, Sr., Mercer
  • OL        Jabari Brooks, Jr., Samford
  • OL        Reid Williams, Jr., Chattanooga
  • OL        Tyler Smith, R-Sr., Western Carolina
  • TE        Ajay Belanger, Sr., Western Carolina
  • WR      Devron Harper, Sr., Mercer
  • WR      Ty James, R-Jr., Mercer
  • WR      Chandler Smith, Sr., Samford

First team defense

  • DL        Solomon Zubairu, Sr., Mercer
  • DL        Joseph Mera, Sr., Samford
  • DL        Ben Brewton, Sr., Chattanooga
  • DL        Jay Person, Sr., Chattanooga
  • DL        Micah Nelson, Jr., Western Carolina
  • LB        Braden Gilby, Gr., Furman
  • LB        Isaac Dowling, Jr., Mercer
  • LB        Noah Martin, Jr., Samford
  • DB       Travis Blackshear, Gr., Furman
  • DB       Hugh Ryan, R-Sr., Furman
  • DB       Kourtlan Marsh, Jr., Samford
  • DB       Kameron Brown, Sr., Chattanooga
  • DB       Alex Oliver, Sr., VMI
  • DB       Andreas Keaton, Jr., Western Carolina

First team specialists

  • PK        Richard McCollum, R-Sr., Western Carolina
  • P          Jack Culbreath, Sr., VMI
  • LS        Julian Ashby, R-Jr., Furman
  • RS       Devron Harper, Sr., Mercer

Second team offense

  • QB       Tyler Huff, Gr., Furman
  • RB       Jay Stanton, Sr., Samford
  • RB       Desmond Reid, So., Western Carolina
  • OL        Israel Mukwiza, R-Jr., Mercer
  • OL        Bryce Goodner, R-So., Chattanooga
  • OL       Tyriq Poindexter, R-So., VMI
  • OL        Christian Coulter, Sr., Western Carolina
  • OL        Jason Swann, Sr., Wofford
  • TE        Noah West, R-Jr., ETSU
  • WR      Will Huzzie, R-Sr., ETSU
  • WR      Joshua Harris, Jr., Furman

Second team defense

  • DL        Max Evans, R-Jr., ETSU
  • DL        Jack Barton, R-Sr., Furman
  • DL        Sirod Cook, Gr., Furman
  • DL        Matt Sochovka, Gr., Furman
  • DL        Savio Frazier, Jr., Mercer
  • DL        Marlon Taylor, R-Jr., Chattanooga
  • DL        Chuck Smith, Sr., Wofford
  • LB        Ken Standley, R-Jr., Mercer
  • LB        Evan Eller, Sr., VMI
  • LB        Antoine Williams, R-Jr., Western Carolina
  • DB       Sheldon Arnold II, Jr., ETSU
  • DB       Kam Brinson, R-Sr., Furman
  • DB       Richie Coffey, Sr., Mercer
  • DB       Myles Redding, Jr., Mercer
  • DB       Lance Wise, Sr., Mercer
  • DB       Reuben Lowery III, Jr., Chattanooga

Second team specialists

  • PK        Ian Williams, R-Jr., Furman
  • P          Trace Kelley, R-So., ETSU
  • LS        Ryan Phillips, So., ETSU
  • RS       Wayne Anderson Jr., R-Sr., Furman

NOTE: Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players or team.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 No injuries, but cat unaccounted for, after apartment fire in Albemarle County
2 Mega Millions lottery drawing set for Friday night nears $1 billion jackpot
3 Tuberville, Manchin introduce bill to save the NCAA: This isn’t going to end well
4 ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips sidesteps questions on Northwestern hazing scandal
5 Staunton-Augusta YMCA to break ground for youth development site

Latest News

glenn youngkin border
Politics, Virginia

Youngkin, playing politics with your tax dollars, takes part in border photo op

Chris Graham
aggressive driver gesturing
Virginia

Road rage, aggression on the rise; three shooting victims this year in Virginia

Crystal Graham

Gesturing, shouting, threatening, or worse, has become far too common for drivers on roadways in Virginia and throughout the United States.

mental health support
Local

Harrisonburg on track to better address mental, behavioral health with ARPA fund distribution

Crystal Graham

Harrisonburg City Council will provide funding to support six organizations meeting mental health needs thanks American Rescue Plan Act funds.

supreme court
U.S. News

U.S. Supreme Court lifts stay blocking Mountain Valley Pipeline construction

Chris Graham
aquaponics
Culture, Virginia

New aquaponics facility in Virginia to provide fresh food to food bank, schools

Crystal Graham
solar farm
Business, Politics, U.S. News

Lawmakers take lead in transition to clean energy with legislation to lower costs

Rebecca Barnabi
gas
U.S. News

AAA: Gas prices up 13 cents nationally with higher oil prices, constrained refinery production

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy