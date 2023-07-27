VMI Football picked to finish last in SoCon in Year 1 of Danny Rocco era

VMI isn’t getting any love heading into Year 1 of the Danny Rocco era, with the Keydets picked to finish last in both the coaches and media polls, which were released on Thursday.

The program did land four players on the preseason All-SoCon teams: Alex Oliver (defensive back) and Jack Culbreath (specialist) being named to the first team, while Evan Eller (linebacker) and Tyriq Poindexter (offensive line) garnered second-team honors.

Oliver led VMI in interceptions (3), passes defended (13) and pass breakups (10), being named All-SoCon first-team defense by both the coaches and the media in 2022. Oliver’s 10 breakups were fourth in the league and 24th in the country, while the Atlee High School product was fourth on the team in tackles with 74.0. With 27 career pass break ups in his career, Oliver enters his senior season 10th among active players in the FCS in that category.

Culbreath is coming off a 2022 season in which he ranked ninth in FCS with an average punt distance of 43.6 yards per kick. A native of Charlottesville, Culbreath also handled the kicking duties last season en route to his second consecutive All-SoCon first team

Specialist honor after registering career-highs in touchbacks (5) and fair catches (15).

Eller recorded 99 tackles in 2022. Recording at least six tackles in all by one game, Eller totaled 7.0 tackles for loss and had a monster game at No. 10 Samford with a career-high 17.0 tackles (1.5 TFL). Playing a versatile linebacker role, Eller’s 9.0 tackles per game ranked third among FCS defenders at the end of the season.

Poindexter appeared in three games as a freshman in 2021 and was primed for a prominent role in 2022 before suffering an injury. Standing at 6-foot-5, 300 pounds, Poindexter will line up alongside returning starters Tommy Inge and Austin Doyle.

To view the full results of the polls and preseason teams, visit soconsports.com.

2023 Preseason Southern Conference Coaches Poll

T1. Furman (5) 59

T1. Samford (4) 59

3. Mercer 49

4. Chattanooga 47

5. Western Carolina 35

6. ETSU 29

7. Wofford 22

8. The Citadel 14

9. VMI 10

2023 Preseason Southern Conference Media Poll

Furman (30) 345 Samford (8) 316 Mercer (2) 263 Chattanooga 250 Western Carolina 218 ETSU 143 The Citadel 103 Wofford 102 VMI 60

Offensive Player of the Year: Michael Hiers, Sr., QB, Samford

Defensive Player of the Year: Jay Person, Sr., DL, Chattanooga

First team offense

QB Michael Hiers, Sr., Samford

RB Dominic Roberto, R-Sr., Furman

RB Ailym Ford, Sr., Chattanooga

OL Jacob Johanning, R-Sr., Furman

OL Pearson Toomey, R-Sr., Furman

OL John Thomas, Sr., Mercer

OL Jabari Brooks, Jr., Samford

OL Reid Williams, Jr., Chattanooga

OL Tyler Smith, R-Sr., Western Carolina

TE Ajay Belanger, Sr., Western Carolina

WR Devron Harper, Sr., Mercer

WR Ty James, R-Jr., Mercer

WR Chandler Smith, Sr., Samford

First team defense

DL Solomon Zubairu, Sr., Mercer

DL Joseph Mera, Sr., Samford

DL Ben Brewton, Sr., Chattanooga

DL Jay Person, Sr., Chattanooga

DL Micah Nelson, Jr., Western Carolina

LB Braden Gilby, Gr., Furman

LB Isaac Dowling, Jr., Mercer

LB Noah Martin, Jr., Samford

DB Travis Blackshear, Gr., Furman

DB Hugh Ryan, R-Sr., Furman

DB Kourtlan Marsh, Jr., Samford

DB Kameron Brown, Sr., Chattanooga

DB Alex Oliver, Sr., VMI

DB Andreas Keaton, Jr., Western Carolina

First team specialists

PK Richard McCollum, R-Sr., Western Carolina

P Jack Culbreath, Sr., VMI

LS Julian Ashby, R-Jr., Furman

RS Devron Harper, Sr., Mercer

Second team offense

QB Tyler Huff, Gr., Furman

RB Jay Stanton, Sr., Samford

RB Desmond Reid, So., Western Carolina

OL Israel Mukwiza, R-Jr., Mercer

OL Bryce Goodner, R-So., Chattanooga

OL Tyriq Poindexter, R-So., VMI

OL Christian Coulter, Sr., Western Carolina

OL Jason Swann, Sr., Wofford

TE Noah West, R-Jr., ETSU

WR Will Huzzie, R-Sr., ETSU

WR Joshua Harris, Jr., Furman

Second team defense

DL Max Evans, R-Jr., ETSU

DL Jack Barton, R-Sr., Furman

DL Sirod Cook, Gr., Furman

DL Matt Sochovka, Gr., Furman

DL Savio Frazier, Jr., Mercer

DL Marlon Taylor, R-Jr., Chattanooga

DL Chuck Smith, Sr., Wofford

LB Ken Standley, R-Jr., Mercer

LB Evan Eller, Sr., VMI

LB Antoine Williams, R-Jr., Western Carolina

DB Sheldon Arnold II, Jr., ETSU

DB Kam Brinson, R-Sr., Furman

DB Richie Coffey, Sr., Mercer

DB Myles Redding, Jr., Mercer

DB Lance Wise, Sr., Mercer

DB Reuben Lowery III, Jr., Chattanooga

Second team specialists

PK Ian Williams, R-Jr., Furman

P Trace Kelley, R-So., ETSU

LS Ryan Phillips, So., ETSU

RS Wayne Anderson Jr., R-Sr., Furman

NOTE: Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players or team.